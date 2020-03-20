The Autonomous Data Platform market report will help all the upcoming market players in the Autonomous Data Platform market and will also tell the major brand what the competitive market is holding. The report holds all the secrets of the Autonomous Data Platform market and informs how to get a greater edge on the competitive scale by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends are. The report contains all the market drivers and restrains of the Global Autonomous Data Platform market which are derived from SWOT analysis, the report also contains the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis which informs about the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, Bargaining power of customers, bargaining power of suppliers, Industry rivalry to the organization.

Autonomous Data Platform Market Overview:

Global autonomous data platform market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for autonomous data platform from SMEs and rising adoption of cloud technology are the factor for the growth of this market.

Major companies operating in the Autonomous Data Platform market

Oracle, Qubole, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc, Cloudera, Inc, Ataccama, Gemini Data Inc., Denodo Technologies, Datrium, Inc., DvSum, ALTERYX, INC., Zaloni, Paxata, Inc, The Linux Foundation, Teradata, DXC Technology Company, Intellias Ltd., among others.

Global Market Analysis:

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics will drive the market growth

Rising amount of complex data will accelerate the growth of this market

Growing volume of unstructured data due to the phenomenal growth of interconnected devices and social media will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Rising demand for omnichannel experience from retailer will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complicated analytical process will restrict the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional also hampers the growth of the market

Problem associated with the maintaining sync between quality and safety acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation of the Market is provided on the basis of:

By Component

Platform

Services Advisory Integration Support and Maintenance



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On- Premises

Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and Media

Government

Others

Synopsis of the report

Research Methodology: Global Autonomous Data Platform Market

Key Insights in the report:

