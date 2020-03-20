The Global Light Field Market is expected to reach USD 2201.6 Million by , from USD 755.6 Million in , growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Light field is that type of photons which can move in all direction throughout all points in a given area. It can also help in identifying the position of point in image through five dimensions (5D). Light field is utilized in different type of parts namely camera, 3D sensing, autonomous vehicles, telescope and others. There are various application of light field in industry such as designing, healthcare, engineering and others.

The key profiles various organizations and players have likewise been highlighted here such as Lytro (US), Avegant Corp. (US), FoVI 3D (US), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), and OTOY Inc (US). ,Light Field Lab (US), Holografika (Hungary) Lumii Inc. (US), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Leia (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Toshiba (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations (US)., R7 PARTNERS (U.S.)among others.. These profiles help the new entrants to clearly visualize the level of competition they are going to experience in the Light Field market.

The global light field market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of light field unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Growing demand for light field technology for producing visual effects in movies

Just-in-time marketing

Increased usage of 4D and 5D technologies

Increased demand of artificial technologies

Rising need for prototyping and growing demand of medical imaging

Lack of infrastructure support to implement light field imaging

By Technology (Imaging Solution, Display),

By Vertical (Healthcare & Medical, Defence & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial),

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

