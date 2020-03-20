Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Smart Textiles Market Report 2020″ The data involved in this Smart Textiles market report can be very necessary when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Global Smart Textiles market research report forecasts the size of the ABC industry with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with segment type & market application. This report analyses the ABC industry from top to bottom by considering myriad of aspects.

Some of the major players operating global Smart Textiles market are AiQ Smart Clothing, Google LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, DowDuPont, Kolon Industries Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, schoeller, adidas AG, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, GENTHERM, Maggie Orth, VISTA MEDICAL LTD., Nike Inc., O’Neill, Thermosoft International Corporation, Peratech Holdco Limited, Clothing+, and Outlast Technologies LLC.

The Global Smart Textiles Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, raising the initial estimated value from USD 2.07 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.18 billion by 2026 Smart textiles are cloth/fabric that enables the wearer to include digital accessories and applications to be installed in them. They are developed and innovated with the technologically advanced methods that add value and enable the wearer to monitor their movements and various other applications. They have the ability of changing their colour, or even utilize the energy.

Competitive Analysis of the Smart Textiles Industry

The global smart textiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart textiles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Smart Textiles Industry

Market Drivers:

Innovation and application of textiles in smartphones and other devices for monitoring purpose will drive the market growth

Implementation of nanotechnology, and applications of wearable devices will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of production and environmental footprint will act as a major market restraint

No collaboration between the players and high level of competition is expected to restrain the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type Active Fabrics Passive Smart Fabrics Ultra-Smart Fabrics

By Application Fashion & Entertainment Sports & Fitness Medical, Transportation Protection & Military Architecture

By Function Energy Harvesting Sensing Luminescence Thermoelectricity



Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Smart Textiles Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Textiles Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Smart Textiles Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

