This report focuses on the global Digital Twin Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twin Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Digital Twin Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
General Electric
Microsoft Corporation
PTC
Siemens
SAP
IBM Corporation
Alphabet Inc.
Bosch Software Innovations
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Automotive
Power Generation
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Twin Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Twin Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Twin Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil & Gas
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Aerospace
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Power Generation
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Twin Technology Market Size
2.2 Digital Twin Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Twin Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Twin Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Twin Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Twin Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Twin Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Twin Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Twin Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Digital Twin Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Digital Twin Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Twin Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Digital Twin Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Digital Twin Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Digital Twin Technology Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Twin Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Digital Twin Technology Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Twin Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Digital Twin Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Digital Twin Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Digital Twin Technology Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Twin Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Digital Twin Technology Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 General Electric
12.1.1 General Electric Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Twin Technology Introduction
12.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Digital Twin Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Twin Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Digital Twin Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.3 PTC
12.3.1 PTC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Twin Technology Introduction
12.3.4 PTC Revenue in Digital Twin Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 PTC Recent Development
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Twin Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Digital Twin Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Twin Technology Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Twin Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 IBM Corporation
12.6.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Twin Technology Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Digital Twin Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Alphabet Inc.
12.7.1 Alphabet Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Twin Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Alphabet Inc. Revenue in Digital Twin Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Alphabet Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Bosch Software Innovations
12.8.1 Bosch Software Innovations Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Twin Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Bosch Software Innovations Revenue in Digital Twin Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
