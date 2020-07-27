Impact of COVID-19 on Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market

OTC Distribution Drives Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market

High prevalence of influenza and flu has created a demand for Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate). Thus, companies are entering into strategic deals to gain rights for over-the-counter (OTC) distribution of the medication. For instance, in July 2019, leading French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi entered into an agreement with Roche-a Swiss multinational healthcare company, to gain rights for over-the-counter distribution of Tamiflu in the U.S. Such deals are boosting the growth of the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market, which is projected to reach a revenue of ~US$ 940 Mn by the end of 2027.

Companies in the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market are increasing their production capabilities to manufacture novel medication for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening influenza diseases and other flu. They are increasing efficacy in FDA negotiations for marketing and scientific engagement associated with Tamiflu to gain credibility in the global market landscape.

Popularity of OTC Distribution in U.S. Catches Attention of Leading Healthcare Companies

The Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market is witnessing change, since healthcare companies are pervasively switching toward OTC distribution, especially in the U.S. Since the U.S. being one of the rapidly growing economies of North America, the latter is expected to reach the second-highest revenue in the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market by the end of 2027. Hence, companies in the U.S. are capitalizing on the trend of OTC switch. Looking at leading market players, even emerging players are aiming at the OTC switch and aiming toward strategic transactions to introduce innovations in Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate).

Companies in the market for Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) are targeting the U.S., since the region is one of the largest OTC market worldwide. The OTC switch is supporting the global cough and cold strategy of market players by expanding into flu with a sustainable point of difference in the market. Tamiflu is being highly publicized in support of public health, since novel medication offers safe and efficacious treatment for flu and influenza.

Companies Target Patients with Renal Diseases to Grow in Global Market

Health institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S., recommend that newly born infants should receive flu vaccine at regular periodic intervals. However, frequent replication and mutation of the influenza virus has contributed toward high prevalence of the infection. This phenomena has fueled the demand for Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) medication. However, substitute antiviral drugs such as Baloxavir marboxil and Peramivir pose as a threat to the sales of Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate). Easy availability of substitute drugs explains the steep downward Y-o-Y growth of the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market. Hence, manufacturers are entering into strategic deals for OTC distribution and increasing production capabilities in dosage forms of Tamiflu.

Tamiflu capsules dictate the highest revenue as compared to suspension dosages in the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market and the capsule dosage form segment is predicted for exponential growth in the coming years. On the other hand, companies are increasing the availability of Tamiflu in the suspension dosage form for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and those on continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD).

Publicly Funded Research Studies in Europe Offer Strategic Insights to Healthcare Companies

It has been found that Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) is an efficacious antiviral drug for the treatment of flu and influenza, especially among the geriatric patients. Companies in the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market are increasing their focus in Europe, this market in the region is expected for aggressive growth during the forecast period. The Lancet- a European Commission-funded study revealed that Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) is recommended by public health agencies for the prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza outbreaks.

Ongoing research studies that are publicly funded in several European countries are generating incremental opportunities for companies in the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market, since companies are gaining important insights through these studies. Healthcare providers in Europe are also recommending Tamiflu for young and old patients with flu-like illnesses.

