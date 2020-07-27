The vendor landscape of the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market features the presence of a number of players, but was dominated by Genentech, a Roche company, which accounted for nearly 36% of the overall market in 2014, observes a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market is marked with a moderate level of competition and focus on the development of new and more effective varieties of drugs has increased from companies anticipating a better grip on the market. Strategic collaborations with the view of expanding geographical outreach and product portfolios is also a key strategy adopted by companies operating in the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eli Lilly and Company.

According to the report, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market will rise to a valuation of US$15.1 bn by 2023.

Asia Pacific Promising Excellent Growth Opportunities

Geographically, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the leading contributors of revenue to the global market, thanks to the rising awareness regarding cancer and the active role of governments in the region in supporting the treatment of lung cancer through subsidized treatment and medicines in public healthcare centers. The region will continue to remain one of the most lucrative regional market for the field of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics owing to the rising prevalence of lung cancer.

Based on drugs, the segment of angiogenesis inhibitors is expected to dominate in terms of demand as well as revenue contribution to the global market. This can be attributed to its effectiveness and the increased adoption of targeted therapies in a number of regional markets. The segment is expected to rise to a valuation of US$2,020.4 mn by 2023.

Rich Pipeline of Drugs and Continuous R&D Efforts Open Up Promising Growth Avenues for Market

The rising prevalence of lung cancer globally is naturally the leading cause driving the market for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics. The increased understanding regarding the various changes observed in non-small cell lung cancer cells that help them further grow is leading to the development of newer drug classes for targeting the changes specifically. Active R&D efforts in this field are also proving beneficial for the overall development of the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market.

Thanks to continuous efforts and continuous influx of funds into R&D from market players, the market has seen the development of a rich pipeline of innovative drug classes in the past few years. Innovative new generation drugs such as Alecensa (alectinib), which is development by Genentech for the treatment of ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer, are being approved by a number of drug approval bodies for marketing across the globe. This scenario has also helped a number of new players foray into the market, thus improving the market’s growth prospects.

However, as several highly anticipated drugs are still in the early stages of pipeline, which may take some more time to hit the market, there is a level of uncertainty regarding returns on investment. Moreover, resistance of several cancers to targeted therapies also poses challenges to the further expansion of the market to a certain degree.

