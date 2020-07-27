Hair Extensions Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis

Global Hair Extensions Market: Overview

Hair extensions are also known as hair weaves or artificial hair integrations, which are utilized to add volume, length, or both to hair. Hair extensions are generally sewn or glued or clipped to natural hair by addition of synthetic or human hair. The main purpose of use is to add to the length of the human hair. However, it could also act as a cover up for a bad haircut and can also add some dimension and color to one’s. The significance of hair extension in hair and beauty applications is expected to support growth of the global hair extensions market in the years to come.

The willingness to better physical appearance is another major growth factor for the global hair extensions market. The rise in per head income and subsequent rise in disposable income of the people is expected to sales of personal care and beauty products. This, in turn, is expected to work in favor of the global hair extensions market over the tenure of assessment.

Type, fitting type, category, sales channel, and region are the five important parameters based on which the global hair extensions market has been categorized. Such dissection of the market comes with the purpose to offer stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global Hair Extensions market.

Global Hair Extensions Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global hair extensions market is mentioned below:

In 2019, US-based Beauty Industry Group made an acquisition of two prominent brands dealing with hair care and grooming, Luxury Hair Co. and Hidden Crown. This acquisition is estimated to improve the sales of products of the Beauty Industry Group and expand its presence.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global hair extensions market include the below-mentioned:

Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Product Co. Ltd.

His & Her Hair Goods

Diamond Hair Company

Hair Visions International

Shake-n-Go (SNG) Fashion

Aderans Co., Ltd

Hud-Son Forest Equipment

Global Hair Extensions Market: Key Trends

The global hair extensions market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Sale through Online Distribution Channel to Drive Growth of the Market

The growing acceptance of hair extensions amongst various global actors and celebrities is estimated to act as key growth factor for the global hair extensions market. Hair extensions have gained augmented popularity in the fashion and entertainment sector. Rise in the incidences of alopecia, particularly in people from African origin is estimated propel growth of the global hair extensions market over the tenure of analysis.

Hair extensions made from human hair is costlier than synthetic hair, as such it improves affordability of hair extensions made from synthetic hair. However, the cost of extensions made from human hair is declining, which is likely to prove beneficial for manufactures of hair extensions. This is likely to play an important role in helping the manufacturers source such hair extensions at better prices.

Hair extensions are primarily sold through retail and online sales channels. Use of various online shopping websites, such as Amazon.com, E-bay are further facilitating the sale of hair extensions. This factor is likely boost the growth of the global hair extensions market in the years to come.

Global Hair Extensions Market: Geographical Analysis

Regions like Latin America and Africa account for sizeable chunk of the global hair extensions market. The rise in disposable income together with increased awareness about one’s physical appearance is likely to boost the sales of hair extensions in these regions. Furthermore, rise in hair-related ailments is another factor boosting the hair extensions market in these regions.

