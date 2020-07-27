3D Printed Wearables Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Analysis Supply and Demand Forecast To 2027

Global 3D Printed Wearables Market: Overview

3D printing technology has contributed considerably toward creation of 3D printed consumer wearables, from in-ear hearing aids to customized insoles. Fashion industry has taken up the technology for making attractive and innovative designs that would catch one’s fascination. The global 3D printed wearables market is likely to ride high during the period of forecast, from 2019 to 2027. The 3D printed wearables industry is likely to be fuelled by the growing focus of the manufactures on partnerships with providers of technology to do away with the obstructions of design innovations.

In a bid to offer a detailed analysis of the global 3D printed wearables market, the market has used the parameters of product type, price, consumer orientation, sales channel, and region for segmentations.

Global 3D Printed Wearables Market: Notable Developments

The following developments have indicated at the changing dynamics of the global 3D printed wearables market over the last few years:

In September 2019, Portland-based emerging design studio, Ica & Kostika, introduced 3D printed footwear collection. This latest collection by the company manifests a unique fusion of technology and innovation in the fashion industry. Increased adoption of this technology by the fashion world furthers the expansion of the 3D printed wearables market.

German sportswear maker, Adidas AG, released its latest version of its 3D printed footwear, Alphaedge 4D. This latest innovation was created in collaboration with Carbon, California –based manufacturer of 3D printer. The later utilized its Digital Light Synthesis process and CLIP technology to create this newer version of Alphaedge 4D.

Some of the leading market vendors of the global 3D printed wearables market are as mentioned below:

Under Armour Inc.

Nike Inc.

MakerBot Industries LLC

Danit Peleg

3D Systems Inc.

Shapeways, Inc.

Global 3D Printed Wearables Market: Key Trends

The following drivers and trends are expected to define the global 3D printed wearables market during the assessment timeframe.

Increased Adoption of 3D Printing Technology by the Fashion Industry Fuels Market Growth

The global 3D printed wearables market is likely to derive momentum from its growing adoption by the fashion industry. Eminent fashion designers such as Iris van Herpen are integrating technology into fashionable wearables for creating surreal futuristic designs.

The global 3D printed wearables market comprises a wide range of wearables such as fitness trackers, smart watches, textiles, and sports equipment. 3D printing technology successfully garnered the attention of leading manufacturers of sports equipment such as Under Armour, Adidas, and Nike. It was in the year 2016 the first 3D printed shoe hit the market achieving a rare feat blending 3D printing and footwear technology. Makers of shoes opt for 3D printing over traditional process owing to improved aesthetic appeal, material performance, simpler process, and reduced cost of manufacturing.

There is ample scope for product customization as per the choice of the customer, which is likely to encourage the rapid expansion of the global 3D printed wearables market during the assessment period. 3D printing technology enables manufacturers to design their own gadget exactly as per the requirement of the customers. Such level of personal customization is offering manufacturers to make products with ease and offer better and more attractive products to the customers.

In addition to that, consumer technology firms are shifting their focus on the utilization of this technology for offering health benefits. A case in point is production of shoe soles by sports equipment manufacturers that will better the sensory perception of diabetic patients. These shoe soles can be designed as per the requirements of each of the patients and it enables diabetic patients walk with more comfort. However, the global 3D printed wearables market is still a very niche market and it is likely to expand rapidly in the years to come.

Global 3D Printed Wearables Market: Geographical Analysis

Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions for analysis of the global 3D printed wearables market.

From the regional viewpoint, North America driven by the U.S. is likely to spearhead the growth of the global 3D printed wearables market during the assessment period. The U.S is estimated to emerge as the leading region for wearable technology on account very high disposable income, which leaves them with spare money to spend on premium and latest technologically advanced gadgets like smart watches that measures hear beat, weight loss.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to make rapid strides along the growth trajectory of the market. The reasons for regional growth of the market include rise in disposable income with propensity to spend on premium products, growing presence of several technological giants in the region and escalated research and development activities.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

