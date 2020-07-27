Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Cross-laminated Timber Market

The global cross-laminated timber market is all set to gather handsome amount in the form of revenues during the forthcoming years. Key reason for this growth is increased demand for cross-laminated timber from various end-use industries including construction sector. In recent years, cross-laminated timbers are widely used in the construction of residential buildings, educational institutes, government/public buildings, and industrial and commercial spaces. This factor is stimulating the growth of the global cross-laminated timber market.

Cross-laminated timber can be defined as a wood panel product manufactured by sticking together layers of lumber that is cut from a single log. Every layer of board is generally adjusted perpendicular to adjoining layers. Then these layers are glued on the wide faces of every board in a symmetric way. As a result, the outer layers of panel offer the identical orientation. Similarly, by gluing wood layers at right angles, the panel gets superior structural rigidity in both directions.

Generally, the cross-laminated timer holds odd number of layers. The number of layers can be added as per the need of end-user. Thus, this design flexibility is one of the key reasons owing to which the vendors working in cross-laminated timber market are gaining remarkable demand avenues. As cross-laminated timer is manufactured using multiple layers of wood, its thermal insulation can be high dependent on the panel thickness.

Cross-laminated timber is gaining traction owing to its eco-friendly nature. This product uses green, renewable, and sustainable material. Use of cross-laminated timber can allows for prefabrication. Owing to this facility, the walls or floors made with cross-laminated timber can be manufactured before reaching to the actual construction site. This helps in minimizing the lead times, and thereby overall construction cost of project is reduced to some extent. Owing to this factor, the products from the global cross-laminated timber market are widely used in construction sector.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is also known as X-lam or massive timber. It is a prefabricated engineered wood panel made of three to four layers of solid-sawn lumber or composite lumber. Composite lumber is well-laminated through gluing of longitudinal and transverse layers by using structural adhesives to form solid, rectangle-shaped, straight, and plane timber. Cross-laminated timber was first developed and used in Germany and Austria in the early 1990s.

