Active Network Management Market: Segmentation, Application, Dynamics, Development Status and Outlook 2024

Increasing demand for efficient power supply management is expected to drive the growth of the global active network management market over the next couple of years. As per the report circulated by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market is expected to mark 16.8% CAGR across the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The valuation of the global Active Network Management Market is presumed to reach USD 1,583.4 Mn by 2024 from USD 728.3 Mn in 2019.

The rising investments in the renewable energy industry are projected to lead the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. It is unfolded in the report that the product is expected to witness increasing demand owing to the need for avoiding overloading of power grids. This, in turn, is expected to catapult the market on its growth trajectory. On the flip side, lack of awareness about advanced smart grid solutions is likely to impede growth of the active network management market in the foreseeable future.

Key Players

The prominent players in ANM market are IBM Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Oracle Corporation (US), GE (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron, Inc. (US), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Camlin Ltd (Irelance), ZIV (Spain), Argand Solutions (UK), Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Smarter Grid Solutions (Scotland), and Indra (Spain).

Segmentation

On the basis of component , the global active network management market has been segmented into software and services. Furthermore, the services segment is divided into professional services (implementation and integration services, consulting services, and support and maintenance services) and managed services.

, the global active network management market has been segmented into software and services. Furthermore, the services segment is divided into professional services (implementation and integration services, consulting services, and support and maintenance services) and managed services. Based on the size of the organization , the active network management market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

, the active network management market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By application, the global active network management market has been segmented into power generation, oil and gas, power grid and transmission, and water treatment and distribution.

Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the global active network management market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). These regions are further narrowed down to a country-level basis for highlighting a detailed market analysis. North America is one of the most advanced regions in terms of technology and innovations. It is also observed to be quick in the adoption of latest technologies. These factors are forecasted to support the growth of the active network management market in the region over the next couple of years. Thus, North America is anticipated to maintain the pole position in the global market through the assessment period. Increasing installation of smart grid projects in the region is projected to create demand for the product in the region over the evaluation period. The U.S. is likely to dominate the regional active network management market in the years to come.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly developing market and is poised to strike the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The replacement of traditional grids by smart grids is expected to propel the expansion of the active network management market. China, Japan, and India are the prominent nations expected to exhibit substantial potential for growth in the upcoming years.

Intended Audience

Active Network Management Solution Vendors

Power Grid Organizations

Government agencies

Enterprises

Standard making bodies

Distributors and Value-added Resellers (VARs)

Energy and Utilities Companies

