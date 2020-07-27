Cyber Security Market 2020: Development Strategy, Business Growth, Company Profile and Outlook 2027

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Cyber Security Market Research Report- Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Global Cyber Security Market – Overview

The escalated level of cyber-attacks and threats globally have made it essential for appropriate cybersecurity measures to be initiated to counter such threats. Market reports connected with the IT and security industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on other business verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is set to achieve a remarkable level of revenues while expanding at a significant CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

As networks and data become increasingly connected its essential that the information be protected from hackers who can capitalize on the weakness or shortcomings in the networks. Increasing level of operations observed in telecommunications, operations, and management in banking and healthcare are the most vulnerable to these cyber-attacks and thus are one the major end users for the cyber security market. Novel innovations and breakthroughs in cybersecurity are expected to impel the growth of the market in the upcoming forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the Cyber Security Market has been carried out on the basis of solutions, regions, services and by application verticals. The segmentation on the basis of solutions comprises of network security, endpoint security, content security, application security, industrial control system security and cloud security. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into consulting services, design services, training services, risk assessment services, and others. Based on application verticals, the cyber security market has been segmented into BFSI, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The segmented regions in the market are Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, North America and Europe.

Key Players

The key players in the market of cyber security are- Cisco Corporation, Mcafee Corporation, Fortinet Inc, Trend Micro Inc, Cassidian Cybersecurity Company, Computer Science Corporation, , Booz Allen Hamilton Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Fireeye inc, Symantec Corporation among others.

Competitive Analysis

The competitors in the market are attempting to establish various leaderships that will enable them to capture a more significant share of the market. The employment of effective strategy execution techniques is anticipated to bear positively on the future growth of the market. The analysis of the market reveals that it is poised for a high growth rate in the forthcoming years. Product differentiation has created a favorable product differentiation scenario that is complementing the market’s growth. Furthermore, the vertical integrations and product strategies of the market is increasing the prospects for the market players. Improved accessibility to diverse resources and capabilities is expected to impel the growth of the market in the coming forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the cyber security market covers regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, North America and Europe. The North America is heading the market of cyber security globally. The nations such as the US and Canada are well established in the field of technology and also some of the major players who supply cyber security options are located in the North American region. The European region is responsible for the next biggest market share in the cyber security market. The European region has a significant growth in the market which is growing at a high CAGR and is currently growing at an impressive rate. The primary reason behind this is that a few of the countries in Europe have an excellent command over the technology and most of the companies in the European region update their cyber security model on a regular basis. The Asia Pacific and MEA are the fastest rising markets for cyber security.

Industry Updates:

Nov 2018 The Commonwealth Government’s Joint Cyber Security Centre (JCSC) has now opened in Adelaide. The JCSC will help to protect Australians from malicious cyber incidents better. The new facility expands the footprint of the government’s $47 million national Joint Cyber Security Program and Australia’s Cyber Security Strategy. It is part of Australia’s lead cybersecurity agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, and its Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).

