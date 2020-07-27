Distillers’ Grains Industry Demand, Size, Share, By Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Market Highlights

The cereal by-product obtained during the distillation of grains to produce spirits such as whisky, gin, and vodka is known as distillers’ grains. The rising trend of precision nutrition among feed manufacturers is expected to result in lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years. The nutritional requirements of animals vary as per their species, stage of life cycle, and productivity. Thus, it is essential to provide the required nutrition to animals. To cater to such specific nutritional requirements and improve livestock productivity in areas with inadequate feed resources, feed manufacturers are laying emphasis on the high energy, protein, and phosphorus content of dried distillers’ grains with solubles (DDGS).

Distillers’ Grains Market has been Segmented by Type, Source, Application, and Region.

Based on type, the global Distillers’ Grains Market has been segmented into wet distillers’ grains (WDG), dried distillers’ grains with solubles (DDGS), dried distillers’ grains (DDG), and others. The DDGS segment is expected to be the largest and fastest growing during the assessment period. The segment growth can be attributed to the high energy, protein, and phosphorus content of DDGS. In addition, DDGS has a long shelf life and can be easily and conveniently transported over long distances, which is also contributing to the growth of the DDGS segment.

By source, the global Distillers’ Grains Market has been categorized as wheat, corn, and others. The corn segment is projected to garner the largest revenue share and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as corn is a widely used grain for ethanol production. Moreover, it is an economical substitute for various feed ingredients as it has a high phosphorous and protein content, which offers energy to livestock.

Some of the key players in the global distillers’ grains market are ADM (US), Valero (US), Green Plains Inc. (US), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (US), Flint Hills Resources (US), Didion Milling Inc. (US), CropEnergies AG (Germany), Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’ Lakes) (US), Husky Energy (Canada), and Bunge Limited (US).

The global distillers’ grains market has been segmented, based on region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the global distillers’ grains market during the forecast period due to the growing trade relations between the US, Canada, and Mexico. The implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in the region has encouraged healthy trade, which includes distillers’ grains, promoted by the United States Grains Council (USGC). However, the surging demand for animal-based products in Asia-Pacific is expected to result in the regional market registering the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

