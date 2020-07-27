Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market : Industry in Depth Research, Advancements, Statistics, Facts and Figures 2019-2030

Automated Barrier & Bollards Market: Introduction

Automated barrier & bollards restrict the entry of vehicles, and are used to prevent vehicles from ramming and intrusions. Automated barrier & bollards are physical barriers, which can be completely retracted and used to guide and control traffic. They are also used in applications ranging from parking lots to tollways.

Automated Barrier & Bollards Market: Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC acquired ATG Access Ltd for US$ 24.81 Mn. ATG Access provides traffic and security management solution, such as bollards, barriers, and road blockers. The acquisition will enable Hill & Smith Holdings PLC to expand across new regions and introduce new products.

AVON Barrier Corporation Ltd

Founded in 1988, AVON Barrier Corporation Ltd is headquartered in Bristol, the U.K. The company provides security solutions such as vehicle security barriers, security bollards, road blockers, sliding automatic gates, and turnstiles. The company supplies security solutions to over 70 countries worldwide. AVON Barriers Corporation Ltd provides automated barriers & bollards solutions to various industries, including oil & gas, airports, ports & railways, stadiums & public places, and utilities.

Automatic Systems

Founded in 1969, Automatic Systems is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. The company is a global player in automated barriers & bollards market. The company has five manufacturing plants and three R&D centers worldwide. Automatic Systems have supplied 3000,000 units in 150 countries worldwide.

Global Automated Barrier & Bollards Market: Dynamics

Need for Safety & Security and Effective Traffic Management to Drive Global Market

Demand for public safety and security in commercial and public areas has led to the adoption of automated barrier & bollards. Bollards effectively safeguard and protect pedestrian and reduces accidents. Automated barrier & bollards are being adopted to control traffic and congestion in cities, and in secured areas, along the highway. Rise in demand for parking management solutions and to stop unauthorized entry are anticipated to fuel the demand for automated barriers & bollards.

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Global Automated Barriers & Bollards Market

Developing countries are investing in infrastructure development to drive economic growth. Systematic city planning and infrastructure is fueling the demand for automated barriers and bollards. Trends, such as smart city programs for sustainable development are expected to drive the automated barrier & bollards market. Investments in road development with rise in the number of tolls and advent of electronic tolling systems are estimated to propel the growth of the global automated barrier & bollards market.

Global Automated Barrier & Bollards Market: Segmentation

In terms of type, the global automated barrier & bollards market can be segmented into:

Push Button

Remote Controlled

RFID Tags Detectors

Others

Based on application, the global automated barrier & bollards market can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The report on global automated barrier & bollards market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

Regional analysis of the global automated barrier & bollards market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

