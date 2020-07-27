Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2030

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector: Introduction

Electric vehicle (EV) charging connectors are used to charge an electric vehicle. Numerous reasons are prompting the switch from engine-driven vehicles to electric or battery-driven vehicles, as electric vehicles are zero emission and less noisy. The electric vehicle charging connector comprises various charging methods including combined charging system and CHAdeMO. These are the fastest charging methods available for electric vehicle charging.

The electric charging connector can be single-phase or three-phase, depending on application of use such as home application or public space. In some cases, electric charging can be carried out wirelessly, which in turn would require appropriate charging infrastructure.

Key Drivers of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market

Rise in fuel prices and population is a key factor that drives the electric vehicle market. Vehicle manufacturers are emphasizing on the development of electric vehicles, which in turn is estimated to boost the electric vehicle charging connector market. Major regions including Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are trying to develop zero-emission vehicles, which in turn is projected to boost the EV charging connector market.

Increase in pollution due to increase in vehicle traffic and exhaust gases is likely to be a major factor that fuels the demand for electric vehicles and subsequently, electric charging station. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the electric vehicle charging connector market. As the major countries are trying to develop pollution-free smart cities. Electric vehicles would be a good option to achieve this goal, which in turn is likely to boost the electric vehicle charging connector market.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76067

Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global electric vehicle charging connector market. The region comprises rapidly developing countries and consequently, the demand for electric charging connectors is rising in the region. Increase in demand for electric vehicles and rapid development in electric charging infrastructure in major countries, including Japan and China, are key factors that boost the electric vehicle charging connector market.

The market for electric vehicles is witnessing significant expansion in Asia Pacific due to the support of governments, in terms of tax subsidies. Affordable price and tax subsidies on the purchase of electric vehicles is estimated to boost the electric vehicle charging connector market in India, China, and South Korea. Japan, South Korea, and China are trying to move towards zero emission vehicles, this in turn is projected to boost the EV charging connector market.

Key players operating in electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market

The electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yazaki Corporation

Schneider Electric

Tesla

Siemens AG

ITT Inc.

ABB Group

Sumitomo Corporation

HUBER+SUHNER

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, Request for a Sample

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market: Research Scope

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, by Plug Type

Type 1 (120 Volts)

Type 2 (240 Volts)

Type 3 (480 Volts)

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, by Charging Method

Combined Charging System

CHadeMO

GB/T

Tesla

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, by Current

Alternating Current (AC)

Direct Current (DC)

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, by Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicle

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]