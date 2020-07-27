Tennis Racquet Market -Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2030

Racquet is a sports equipment which is used strike a ball or shuttlecock in games such as tennis, racquetball, badminton, and squash. Tennis racquet is available in different sizes, length and weight. Tennis racquet are bifurcated based on weight: lightweight and heavyweight. Consumer prefers heavyweight tennis racquet, as they are more suitable to the arm while playing, they more stable as compared to the lightweight racquet. Sports segment has high adoptions of heavy tennis racquet. Initially, tennis racquets were made from wood with a head size of 65 square inches. In the late 60s. Since, technology is growing very rapidly and impact of this technology advancement is in favor of enhancements and improvement of tennis racquets. Manufacturers of tennis racquets are adopting new technology such as bending zone, aero modular and woofer to make tennis racquets more durable and comfortable. This is expected to boost the global tennis racquet market during the forecast period.

The tennis racquet are available in various color, weight and size. There are various factors present in the market which plays an important role in driving the market such as increasing awareness regarding the importance of sports across the world is driving the global tennis racquet market. Rising standard of living and increasing disposable income in the middle class family are expected to accelerate the global tennis racquet market. Moreover, increase in the number of athletes in tennis requiring light and heavy tennis racquets is driving the global tennis racquet. Other than the sports sector, tennis racquet has a huge opportunity in the non-sports sector.

The global tennis racquet market has been segmented based on raw material, distribution channel, end-user, head size, and geography. In terms of raw material, the global tennis racquet market has been bifurcated into carbon fiber and aluminum. Carbon fiber is the most preferred material used to manufacture lightweight and rigid tennis racquets. Based on distribution channel, the global tennis racquet market is segmented into online, specialty and sports shops, wholesaler, discount store, and others. As specialty and sports shops are the most common and preferable channel of end users. Other than specialty and sports shops, global tennis racquet market have huge opportunity in online distribution channel. In terms of end-user, the global tennis racquet market has been categorized into sports and non-sports. Based on head size, the market has been divided into 85-98 sq. inch, 99-105 sq. inch, and 106-135 sq. inch.

In terms of geography, the global tennis racquet market is classified into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the market, followed by North America. The region is led by U.S as the country have the high percentage of participations in tennis activities and in sports activities. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecasted period due to growing about the fitness activities is expected to increases the opportunity for the manufacturer in this region.

Major players operating in the tennis racquet market include Amer Sport (Finland), YONEX Co., Ltd.(Japan), Babolat (France), ASI -CSP,llc (Japan) , Tecnifibre ( ‎Paris), Dunlop Sports Group Americas (the U.S.), ABG-PRINCE OPCO, LLC (the U.S.), GAMMA Sports (the U.S.), PACIFIC Holding GmbH (Germany), ProKennex (Taiwan), ONE SPORTS s.r.l (Italy), PowerAngle, HEAD (the Netherlands), Slazenger (the U.K), Wilson Sporting Goods (the U.S.), and Volkltennis (Germany). . In order to gain a competitive advantage in the industry, these players are actively involved in organic and inorganic growth strategies. Collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches are some of the important strategies followed by them

Request A Sample Copy Of The Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37118

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=37118

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]