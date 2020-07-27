Smart Ceiling Fan Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast-2030

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market – Introduction

Smart ceiling fans, used in households and commercial complexes, are programmed products, which can work with the help of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other medium. Consumers can operate these products through smartphones and voice commands.

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market – Competition Landscape

Orient Electric

Founded in 1939, Orient Electric is headquartered in New Delhi, India. It is a company under The CK Birla Group, with presence in 40 countries. Orient Electric has a wide distribution network with 125,000 retail outlets, 4,000 dealers, and a strong service network reaching 450 cities. Orient Electric also sells its products through online portals. The company has its presence in fan, lighting, home appliances, and switch gear segment. Under the fan segment, the company operates its product line through seven categories: lifestyle fans, ceiling fans, wall fans, stand fans, table fans, exhaust fans, and multi-utility fans.

Hunter Fan Company

Incorporated in 1886, Hunter Fan Company is headquartered in Tennessee, U.S. The company has operations across the globe with more than 100 distributers. It majorly produces ceiling fans and accessories. Some of the popular accessories under its product range are simple connect smart homes, controls, glass / shades, caps and finials, light kits, and fitters. Ceiling fans of Hunter Fan Company comes with different features including outdoor ceiling fans, fans with lights, low profile fans, fans with remote, simple connect smart fan, and sure speed guarantee.

Major companies operating in the global smart ceiling fan market are Orient Electric, Hunter Fan Company, CG Power, Ottomate International, Delta T LLC, Modern Form, Minka Lighting Inc., OCECO, Fanimation, Industrial Solutions Limited, and Havells India Ltd. Companies are investing in product innovation to increase their revenue in this growing market. For instance, in October 2018, India based Orient Electric, collaborated with Tata Elxsi. This strategic partnership is expected to improve Orient Electric’s research and development outcomes.

Request A Sample Copy Of The Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73593

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market – Driver

Rising Consumer Demand For Technologically Advanced Convenient Products

Growing inclination for convenient residential products coupled with changing lifestyle of consumers is expected to be a major market driving factor. Companies are investing on technologically advanced products to match the market demand. Adoption rate of smart household appliances including smart ceiling fans which can be monitored with the help of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is anticipated to propel the market growth. Buyers can effortlessly operate these devices with the help of compatible applications such as Alexa and Google Assistant on their smartphones and operate smart ceiling fans. Moreover, these products come with advanced features including humidity control, dust and aerial microorganism free air and high ventilation, climate control, and energy saver which is set to boost market growth. Furthermore, smart ceiling fans with LED lights are projected to create a new avenue in the smart ceiling fan market.

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market – Segmentation

The global smart ceiling fan market can be segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Application

Distribution Channel

Region

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market, by Product Type

In terms of product type, the global smart ceiling fan market can be divided into:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market, by Application

Based on application, the global smart ceiling fan market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global smart ceiling fan market can be segmented into:

Online

Offline

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=73593

The report on the global smart ceiling fan market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the smart ceiling fan market across regions.

Regional analysis of the global smart ceiling fan market includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]