Impact of COVID-19 on Rheumatology Therapeutics Market

The global rheumatology therapeutics market is highly competitive and consolidated due to presence of strong players, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the key players operating in the global rheumatology therapeutics market are AbbVie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Sanofi, Genentech, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical. Among them, the companies such as AbbVie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc. are accounts for the leading share in the global rheumatology therapeutics market.

TMR anticipated the global revenue of the rheumatology therapeutics market was registered in 2016 US$41.88 bn and expected to expand with a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 and expected to attain value of a US$ 52.96 bn by the end of 2025. On the basis of drug class, the segment biologic DMARDs has registered at the revenue of US$35.83 bn in 2016 is expected to rise at a 2.6% CAGR with this growth rate in a revenue of US$45.06 bn by 2025. This growth is attributable to high usage of Azathioprine, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide, and methotrexate. On the basis of region, North America accounts for a leading share in the global rheumatology therapeutics market owing to rapid rise in the elderly population.

Rising Prevalence of Rheumatology Diseases to Boost Growth

Rheumatology diseases generally effects on the supporting and connecting structures and bones of the body such as joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons and some of the organs of body. It is characterized by effects on spine and inflammation of joints occurred in some of the symptoms of rheumatology disease. Early diagnosis and treatment on symptoms of rheumatology disease. Physicians generally prescribe disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD’s) for treatment of rheumatologic disease. Rising prevalence of rheumatology diseases are boosting requirement of its treatments which is fuelling growth of the global rheumatology therapeutics market.

Additionally, technological advancements in pharmaceutical field coupled with increasing investments in healthcare industry for research and development activities. Rising trend for fitness globally which is expected to support the growth of rheumatology therapeutics market. Increasing expenditure on healthcare from mid-earing population is driving growth of the global rheumatology therapeutics market.

Availability of Alternatives for Rheumatology Therapeutics to Hamper Growth

However, launch of biosimilars is key factors hampering growth of the rheumatology therapeutics market. Rising demand for biosimilar products are crimping growth of the rheumatology therapeutics market. Additionally, patent expiry of well-known drugs used in the treatment of rheumatology diseases is hampering growth of the rheumatology therapeutics market. Nevertheless, increasing launches of novel biologics drugs and rising penetration of generic drugs are expected to drive growth of the market. Increasing approvals for new biologics such as Xeljanz are anticipated to account for high penetration which is likely to create opportunities in the global rheumatology therapeutics market.

This information is comprised in the new report by TMR, titled “Rheumatology Therapeutics Market (Drug Class – Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARD’s), Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID’s), Corticosteroids, and Uric Acid Drugs; Disease Indication – Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Gout, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Ankylosing Spondylitis; Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025.”

The global rheumatology therapeutics market has been segmented as presented:

By Drug Class:

Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARD’s)

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID’s)

Corticosteroids

Uric Acid Drugs

By Disease Indication:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Gout

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



