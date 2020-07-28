Cell Separation Technology Market Analysis and Outlook Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the global cell separation technology market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global cell separation technology market was valued at ~ US$ 5 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Overview

Cell separation, also known as cell sorting or cell isolation, is the process of removing cells from biological samples such as tissue or whole blood. Cell separation is a powerful technology that assists biological research. Rising incidences of chronic illnesses across the globe are likely to boost the development of regenerative medicines or tissue engineering, which further boosts the adoption of cell separation technologies by researchers.

Expansion of the global cell separation technology market is attributed to an increase in technological advancements and surge in investments in research & development, such as stem cell research and cancer research. The rising geriatric population is another factor boosting the need for cell separation technologies Moreover, the geriatric population, globally, is more prone to long-term neurological and other chronic illnesses, which, in turn, is driving research to develop treatment for chronic illnesses. Furthermore, increase in the awareness about innovative technologies, such as microfluidics, fluorescent-activated cells sorting, and magnetic activated cells sorting is expected to propel the global cell separation technology market.

North America dominated the global cell separation technology market in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in offering cell separation solutions, presence of key players, and increased initiatives by governments for advancing the cell separation process. However, insufficient funding for the development of cell separation technologies is likely to hamper the global cell separation technology market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market for cell separation technology during the forecast period, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure along with rising investments in research & development in the region.

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases, Worldwide, Boosting the Demand for Cell Therapy

Incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, arthritis, cardiac diseases, and cancer are increasing due to sedentary lifestyles, aging population, and increased alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2020, the mortality rate from chronic diseases is expected to reach 73%, and in developing counties, 70% deaths are estimated to be caused by chronic diseases. Southeast Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, and Africa are expected to be greatly affected by chronic diseases. Thus, the increasing burden of chronic diseases around the world is fuelling the demand for cellular therapies to treat chronic diseases. This, in turn, is driving focus and investments on research to develop effective treatments. Thus, increase in cellular research activities is boosting the global cell separation technology market.

Increase in Geriatric Population Boosting the Demand for Surgeries

The geriatric population is likely to suffer from chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders more than the younger population. Moreover, the geriatric population is increasing at a rapid pace as compared to that of the younger population. Increase in the geriatric population aged above 65 years is projected to drive the incidences of Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer, and immune diseases, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the need for corrective treatment of these disorders. This is estimated to further drive the demand for clinical trials and research that require cell separation products. These factors are likely to boost the global cell separation technology market.

According to the United Nations, the geriatric population aged above 60 is expected to double by 2050 and triple by 2100, an increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion by 2100.

Productive Partnerships in Microfluidics Likely to Boost the Cell Separation Technology Market

Technological advancements are prompting companies to innovate in microfluidics cell separation technology. Strategic partnerships and collaborations is an ongoing trend, which is boosting the innovation and development of microfluidics-based products. Governments and stakeholders look upon the potential in single cell separation technology and its analysis, which drives them to invest in the development of microfluidics. Companies are striving to build a platform by utilizing their expertise and experience to further offer enhanced solutions to end users.

Stem Cell Research to Account for a Prominent Share

Stem cell is a prominent cell therapy utilized in the development of regenerative medicine, which is employed in the replacement of tissues or organs, rather than treating them. Thus, stem cell accounted for a prominent share of the global market. The geriatric population is likely to increase at a rapid pace as compared to the adult population, by 2030, which is likely to attract the use of stem cell therapy for treatment. Stem cells require considerably higher number of clinical trials, which is likely to drive the demand for cell separation technology, globally. Rising stem cell research is likely to attract government and private funding, which, in turn, is estimated to offer significant opportunity for stem cell therapies.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals Companies to Dominate the Market

The number of biotechnology companies operating across the globe is rising, especially in developing countries. Pharmaceutical companies are likely to use cells separation techniques to develop drugs and continue contributing through innovation. Growing research in stem cell has prompted companies to own large separate units to boost the same. Thus, advancements in developing drugs and treatments, such as CAR-T through cell separation technologies, are likely to drive the segment.

As per research, 449 public biotech companies operate in the U.S., which is expected to boost the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment. In developing countries such as China, China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) reforms pave the way for innovation to further boost biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Global Cell Separation Technology Market: Prominent Regions

North America to Dominate Global Market, While Asia Pacific to Offer Significant Opportunity

In terms of region, the global cell separation technology market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018, followed by Europe. North America accounted for a major share of the global cell separation technology market in 2018, owing to the development of cell separation advanced technologies, well-defined regulatory framework, and initiatives by governments in the region to further encourage the research industry. The U.S. is a major investor in stem cell research, which accelerates the development of regenerative medicines for the treatment of various long-term illnesses.

The cell separation technology market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to an increase in healthcare expenditure and large patient population, especially in countries such as India and China. Rising medical tourism in the region and technological advancements are likely to drive the cell separation technology market in the region.

Launching Innovative Products, and Acquisitions & Collaborations by Key Players Driving Global Cell Separation Technology Market

The global cell separation technology market is highly competitive in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global cell separation technology market include Akadeum Life Sciences, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotech, 10X Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Zeiss, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, PerkinElmer, Inc., and QIAGEN.

These players have adopted various strategies such as expanding their product portfolios by launching new cell separation kits and devices, and participation in acquisitions, establishing strong distribution networks. Companies are expanding their geographic presence in order sustain in the global cell separation technology market. For instance, in May 2019, Akadeum Life Sciences launched seven new microbubble-based products at a conference. In July 2017, BD received the U.S. FDA’s clearance for its BD FACS Lyric flow cytometer system, which is used in the diagnosis of immunological disorders.

