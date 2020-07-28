Covid-19 Impact on Helmet Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2020-2027)

Helmet Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global helmet market. In terms of value, the global helmet market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030, owing to numerous factors regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global helmet market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global helmet market would be largely driven by the rise in participation in sports activities, biking and riding activities, and construction activities, which is expected to continue to boost the market during the forecast period.

According to the helmet market report, the type segment is divided into sports, moto, and safety. The sports segment is further divided into bike helmets, snowsport helmets, equestrian helmets, hockey helmets, mountaineering helmets, and other helmets. Moto segment is divided into roadbike helmets, MX helmets, and other helmets. Safety is split into industrial helmets, military helmets, police & fire squad helmets, and other helmets.

In terms of category, the helmet market is bifurcated into conventional helmet and smart helmet. Rapid increase in the demand for smart helmets from the high net-worth-population and sportspersons has created huge opportunity for helmet manufacturers worldwide. The smart helmet system is designed to be a solution for any motorbike rider who focuses on awareness and safety while driving.

Based on gender, the market has been categorized into male and female. In terms of price, the helmet market is segmented into low, medium, and high/premium priced helmets. In terms of design, the helmet market is classified into full face, half face, and open face helmets. Open face helmets hold a major share of the global helmet market.

Based on distribution channel, the global helmet market is segmented into online and offline. Companies are offering their exclusive range of helmets on company-owned websites and e-Commerce websites. The evolution in e-Commerce industry has created significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors to sell their products in various countries across the globe.

The helmet market is majorly driven by the MIPS technology, which helps to make strong and more secure helmets for end users. Helmet liners and little yellow MIPS stickers have become ubiquitous on helmets. In 2018, there were 78 helmet brands with MIPS, around 448 models on the road, and around 9.2 million helmets were sold. A rise in acceptance of helmets and other safety accessories to prevent fatal injuries is seen. These factors are projected to boost the helmet market during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid increase in the demand for smart helmets in the high end or premium target audience and sportspersons has created immense opportunity for helmet manufacturers across the globe.

Helmet Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific was the dominant and the fastest growing market for helmets in the year 2019. China and India are major helmet markets in Asia Pacific. Rapid increase in sale and production of two wheelers in China and India is projected to drive the demand for bike and road bike helmets in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, industrialization, rise in infrastructure development activities, implementation of strict rules & regulations regarding road safety, and various other standards are anticipated to increase the overall sale of helmets in the near future.

Helmet Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global helmet market include Arai Helmet, Bell Helmet, GIRO Sport Design, Headstrong, MT Helmets, SHOEI CO., LTD., SMITH, Skis Rossignol, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., STUDDS Accessories Ltd., Troxel Helmets, and uvex group.

Global Helmet Market: Segmentation

Helmet Market, by Type

Sports Bike Helmets Snowsport Helmets Equestrian Helmets Hockey Helmets Mountaineering Helmets Other Helmets

Moto Roadbike Helmets MX Helmets Other Helmets

Safety Industrial Helmets Military Helmets Police & Fire Squad Helmets Other Helmets



Helmet Market, by Category

Conventional Helmet

Smart Helmet

Others

Helmet Market, by Gender

Male

Female

Helmet Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Helmet Market, by Design

Full Face

Open Face

Half Face

Helmet Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Helmet Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



