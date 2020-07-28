Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Rubber Repair Adhesives Market – Global Industry Report, 2027

Rubber Repair Adhesives Market: Introduction
- Rubber repair adhesives are primarily used to repair rubber. They are extensively employed in the mining & quarrying industry for repair of conveyor belts, pulleys, and rollers. Rubber conveyor belts reinforced with nylon or steel cords are an expensive part of a conveyor system.
- Steel, mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate industries require rubber conveyor belts for bulk material handling and transporting materials. These rubber conveyor belts are subjected to damage in the process of material handling and transporting and require period repair and maintenance. Thus, rubber repair adhesives are employed in the repair and maintenance of conveyor belts, pulleys, and rollers.
- Rubber repair adhesives offer outstanding protection against wear, impact & abrasion, fast cold-curing, excellent adhesion to a wide variety of substrates, better mechanical strength, high elasticity, protection against erosion & corrosion, and seamless application. Consequently, rubber repair adhesives are gaining popularity in diverse applications.
- In terms of application, the global rubber repair adhesive market can be segmented into conveyor belts, tanks & vessels, pipes & fittings, and others
Keys Drivers and Restraints of Rubber Repair Adhesives Market
- Significant expansion of the global construction sector owing to private and government funding is fueling the demand for rubber repair adhesives used in the cement & aggregate industry for repair and maintenance of conveyor belts, pulleys, and rollers. Thus, increasing demand for rubber repair adhesives from cement & aggregate and mining & quarrying industries is expected to drive the global rubber repair adhesives market during the forecast period.
- However, volatility in raw material prices and supply availability is anticipated to hamper the global rubber repair adhesives market in the near future
Rubber Repair Adhesives: Process Segment
- Based on process, the global rubber repair adhesive market can be segmented into hot bond process, and cold bond process
- The adhesives used in the hot bond process offer more reliable repairing solutions for conveyor belts, as compared to adhesives used in the cold bond process. The hot bond process segment dominated the global market, in terms of value, in 2019.
- The cold bond process segment is expected to expand at a sluggish pace, as adhesives used in this process have carcinogenic content and are not preferred for repair solutions in several countries
Rubber Repair Adhesives: Application Segment
- Conveyor belts are used in mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel industries. Conveyor belts need constant repair and maintenance, as they are exposed to damage in material processing and shipping. Thus, rubber repair adhesives are primarily utilized to repair rubber conveyor belts, pulleys, and rollers.
Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market
- In terms of region, the global rubber repair adhesive market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific is highly lucrative region of the global rubber repair adhesive market, owing to continuous technological advancements and presence of established mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate, and steel end-use industries in the region
- The rubber repair adhesive market in North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of domestic players in vertical market segments
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market
The global rubber repair adhesives market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players have prominent presence in developing countries. Key manufacturers operating in the global rubber repair adhesives market include:
- Sika
- Rema Tip Top AG
- Lord Corporation
- Illinois Tool Works Inc
- Henkel Ag & Co
- H.B Fuller Company
- Fourthane
- Eli-Chem Resins UK Limited
- Belzona International Ltd
- 3M
- ITW Performance Polymers
- Bostik
- Permabond LLC
- IMTECHGermanbelt Systems GmbH
- Shanxi Betop Industry and Trade Co Ltd
Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market: Research Scope
Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by Process
- Hot Bond Rubber Repair Adhesives
- Cold Bond Rubber Repair Adhesives
Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by Application
- Conveyor Belts
- Tanks & Vessels
- Pipes & Fittings
- Others
Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by End-use
- Steel
- Mining & Quarrying
- Cement & Aggregate
