COVID 19 Update: Emergency Lighting Battery Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Emergency Lighting Battery Market: Overview

Emergency light is a backup lighting device that powers on by itself when the main power supply is cut and normal light falls. It is battery operated.

The loss of the main power supply can be due to a fire or power cut and failing of normal lighting supplies

Nowadays, most of the new buildings are equipped with emergency lighting. Increase in adoption of LED and various combinations of emergency lightings with esthetic lightings have boosted the demand for emergency lighting. Rise in demand for emergency lighting is anticipated to boost the emergency lighting battery market in the near future.

Emergency lighting battery is charged by on-grid electricity. However, renewable sources of energy, such as solar energy, are also used to charge these batteries.

Increase in implementation of smart technologies in the lighting industry is also augmenting the emergency lighting battery market

Key Drivers of Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market

Demand for emergency lighting battery has been increasing owing to the rise in number of construction projects and technological advancements in the lighting industry. Regulatory bodies of various countries are focusing on building world-class infrastructure to attract foreign investments in their respective countries. In 2015, the Government of India announced plans to develop 100 smart cities in the country over the next five years.

Emergency Lighting Battery Market: Key Development

Legrand, a specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure, has introduced new emergency lighting luminaires with the latest lithium-ion battery technology. The LIION range is specifically designed and manufactured in Australia to suit Australian and New Zealand conditions. With operational lifespan of up to 10 years, the new emergency lighting luminaires would deliver battery life far beyond the expected lifespan of the traditional NiCd/lead-acid batteries.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market

Based on region, the global emergency lighting battery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global emergency lighting battery market in 2019, due to the increase in construction of commercial and residential buildings in the U.S. Rise in focus of the U.S. Government on energy efficient lighting in buildings; and implementation of strict safety norms pertaining to installation of emergency lights in commercial buildings in the country are driving the market in the U.S.

Europe is anticipated to hold major share of the global emergency lighting battery market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a highly attractive region of the global emergency lighting battery market during the forecast period. The region is investing significantly in smart cities and smart homes. Government bodies in India, Japan, and China are also promoting the use of LED lights.

The emergency lighting battery market in Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period. Some countries in the region have good infrastructure facilities and are developing at good pace. This is likely to boost the market in Middle East & Africa.

The emergency lighting battery market in Latin America is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Emergency Lighting Battery Market

Leading companies operating in the global emergency lighting battery market include:

Osram Licht AG

Signify Holding

Legrand

Acuity Brand Inc.

Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd

Daisalux S.A.U.

Eaton Corporation plc

Zumtobel Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Hubbell Incorporated

Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market: Research Scope

Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market, by Power System

Self-contained

Central

Hybrid

Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market, by Battery Type

Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH)

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Lead-acid

Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market, by Light Source

Fluorescent

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Incandescent

Induction

Others (High Intensity Discharge [HID], Cold Cathode, and Halogen Lamps)

Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utilities

