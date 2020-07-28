Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of surgical procedure are major factors driving demand for postoperative pain therapeutics. Chronic postoperative pain associated with surgical procedures continues for longer duration. Usually, it persists for three to six months. Postoperative pain after amputation of limb, cesarean section, thoracotomy, breast surgery, or inguinal hernia repair is named as phantom pain.

As per reports published by reputed medical institutes, postoperative pain is not well-managed in approximately one-third of the patients.

However, rising awareness regarding severity of postoperative pain and increasing number of surgical procedures are likely to fuel postoperative pain therapeutics market in forthcoming years.

Considering severity of the condition, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on development of drugs to mitigate postoperative pains. Advent of such drugs is likely to present lucrative growth opportunities to the postoperative pain therapeutics market.

Further, advancements in non-opioid adjuncts and alternatives is gaining popularity. These non-opioid adjuncts are widely employed for regulation of postoperative pain. For example, dexmedetomidine, intravenous (IV) acetaminophen, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), liposomal bupivacaine, ketamine, and magnesium are some of the drugs widely being used for management of postoperative pain.

Opioids are group of medicines prescribed by medical professionals in case of mild to severe chronic pain. The class of drugs is classified in three classes- strong agonists, mild-to-moderate agonists, and opioids with mixed receptor reactions.

In recent years, the segment dominated in the postoperative pain therapeutics market. Moving forward, the trend is likely to continue in coming years as well. Prominence of the segment is attributed to effective therapy provided by the opioids drug for management of postoperative pain.

Postoperative Pain Therapeutics – Introduction

Transparency Market Research, in its new research study, divulges compelling insights into the postoperative pain therapeutics space, to assist readers with value-creation and data-driven decision making. As the global healthcare space is seeing a palpable shift toward a ‘value-based care’ model, postoperative pain management is gaining its very own eminence. The goal behind the focus of healthcare providers on postoperative pain management remains two-fold–staving-off potential complications and creating positive patient experiences. As patient experiences have started lying at the heart of branding for healthcare services, effective postoperative pain management has become as important as surgical success.

Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market – How Growth Will Unfold

Revenues from the postoperative pain therapeutics market closed in on a valuation of over US$ 11,400 Mn in 2018. Companies that were at the forefront in terms of product differentiation and reliability have gained the first-mover advantage, while the skeptics have to contend with limited growth. The last five years saw opioids becoming the go-to for chronic pain management, especially in the US and Europe.

The sales of non steroidal anti inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are gathering strength in price-sensitive markets such as Latin America and APAC, as the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of NSAIDs has been long appreciated. Gone are the days when postoperative pain therapeutics faced the ‘apprehension battle’ among patients. Rather, these are emerging as ancillaries, supporting the growth of healthcare services. Sensing latent opportunities for market players, Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that postoperative pain therapeutics market revenue will surpass US$ 12 Bn in 2019.

Trends Reforming the Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Landscape

The postoperative pain therapeutics landscape has been bearing the brunt of opioid abuse, necessitating the development of abuse-deterrent drugs. Post the catastrophic opioid crisis in the U.S., the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been laying stress on the mass development and commercialization of prescription opioids with abuse-deterrent formulations (ADFs). Opioid-free anesthesia is also finding a unique place in pain management practices by multiple healthcare providers, based on a definitive plan of care tailored to an individual.

