Gemcitabine HCL Market (Type: Branded and Generic; Application: Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Non-small-cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC), and Others; End-user: Hospitals, Cancer Centers, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Gemcitabine HCl: A Novel Anti-Cancer Drug

The global healthcare space has made phenomenal strides over the years, and cultural shifts, policy adjustments, and cost of care have contributed to a more patient-empowered shift in care delivery systems. As cancer is becoming one of the most expensive diseases to treat, the implementation of clinical pathways in oncology is gaining its very own eminence, which serves as an important tool in reducing variability in care delivery, improving outcomes, and controlling costs.

As several chemotherapy compounds have demonstrated activity against human malignancies, and fillings for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) have increased, the gemcitabine HCl market necessitates a thorough understanding and unbiased analysis. Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its new research study, brings to fore compelling insights and dynamic analysis to help its readers gain an in-depth understanding of the gemcitabine HCl market behavior in 2019 and beyond.

Evolution and Future Prospects

The use of gemcitabine HCl has come a long way since it was studied in clinical trials during the early 1990s and approved for medical use in 1995. In view of its low-toxicity profile, gemcitabine HCl became an ideal candidate for the treatment of the ailing and elderly population suffering from advanced non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The worldwide sales of gemcitabine HCL closed in on US$ 500 million in 2018, and companies with a strong position in the market have gained the first-mover advantage. However, leading gemcitabine HCL market players are also put to test, as the significant rise in the demand for generic drugs has compelled the U.S. and European Union to update the import policies and legal cGMP requirements for API manufactures.

Generic Gemcitabine HCl Remains the Preferred Choice

The sales of generic cancer drugs are gaining strength in price-sensitive countries such as China, India, and Brazil, as the huge gap between the number of new cancer cases and cancer survivors initiates a surge in the acceptance of generic gemcitabine HCl. The year 2010 remains important in the context of generic versions of gemcitabine HCl; following the loss of exclusivity and patent expiry of ‘Gemzar’, a blockbuster branded gemcitabine drug of Eli Lily and Company, leading players are focusing on R&D investments and activities for these variants of cancer drugs. In addition, product innovation and strategies are highly influenced by the ease of developing generic formulations of gemcitabine HCl as compared to branded formulations; they are more rapid and exempted from the requirement to conduct clinical trials and toxicity studies. Therefore, leading market players are entering into manufacturing of generic drugs with cost-effective alternatives to branded products.

Innovations have also been forthcoming for combining the generic gemcitabine HCl with other compounds to enhance the treatment of several forms of cancer. Studies have found that, gemcitabine, in combination with nab-paclitaxe, results in prolonging the survival of patients suffering from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Multimodal Approach to Lead the Gemcitabine HCl Market

Bolster the Sales Force with Multi-Channel Engagement

As competition in the gemcitabine HCl market intensifies, a strong product profile no longer suffices for building a distinctive brand persona. With the shift in purchasing power and reduced access to healthcare professionals (HCPs), pharmaceutical companies are being challenged to differentiate while adapting to the new rules of the market. The emergence of new digital channels brought significant changes among the leading gemcitabine market players in terms of maintaining HCP contact and increasing overall reach.

