Fish Collagen Peptides Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Potential of Fish Collagen Peptides Foster Innovation

Being a rich source of bioactive compounds, including peptides and proteins, fish have instigated immense interest among pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers. The fish collagen peptides market has gained popularity, owing to their reported effectiveness in skin care and hair care, and ongoing bioactivities among these industries are feeding research for the development of innovative and more effective cosmeceutical products.

As the marine ecosystem serves as an abundant resource of bioactive substances, the vast bioavailability is widening the scope for innovation in the fish collagen peptides market. Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its latest offering, provides a comprehensive assessment on how the fish collagen peptides market will evolve between 2019 and 2027. TMR’s new study offers actionable insights for stakeholders in the fish collagen peptides market, which can arm decision-makers with value-based information so as to adopt appropriate business strategies.

Consumers are Transitioning from Mammalian Collagen to Marine Collagen Peptides

With the rise of the health & wellness tide, consumer awareness about the importance of proteins has grown significantly. Though collagens are naturally present in the human body, their production reduces with age, and this has led to inducing a dependence on external protein supplies. As plenty of collagens are found in other animal proteins, consumers have turned to dietary supplements with collagens derived from animals to satisfy the body’s need for this protein.

The demand for animal-based collagen has surged in the past few years, which has triggered the number of bovine and porcine collagen products available on the market. However, religious constraints have been driving a shift from mammalian collagen towards marine collagen peptides. In 2018, the fish collagen peptides market reached a valuation of ~US$ 250 million, and is expected to witness ~8% year-over-year growth in 2019.

In the coming years, the fish collagen peptides market is expected to witness healthy growth, and rising concerns about animal-transmitted diseases such as swine fever and bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) will continue to bolster developments in the market. In addition, the lower allergy potential of fish collagen peptides than mammalian collagen will further boost sales in a wider range of end-use industries in the foreseeable future.

Cosmeceuticals: A Profitable End-use Industry for the Fish Collagen Peptides Market

Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of fish collagen peptides in reducing joint pain and improving gut health will continue to be an important factor driving sales in the fish collagen peptides market space. However, marine collagen is gaining popularity for its effects on improving skin elasticity and hair health. Eventually, growing concerns about skin and hair care are opening new avenues of growth for fish collagen peptides in the cosmeceutical industry.

Despite the limited evidence about the effectiveness of marine collagen in anti-aging applications, the demand for fish collagen peptides has remained higher in cosmeceuticals than in any other application. The cosmeceutical industry accounts for ~40% revenue share of the fish collagen peptides market, and this trend will continue to prevail in the coming years. Manufacturers are capitalizing on the increasing demand for fish skin and scales in the cosmeceutical industry to gain an edge in the fish collagen peptides market.

Leading players in the fish collagen peptides market are adopting strategies to boost profitable sales with the rise in demand across other industries such as pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. However, high production costs and stringent regulatory standards remain among the top challenges for manufacturers in this landscape. The extensiveness of manufacturing techniques employed in isolating collagen from fish will continue to add to manufacturing costs. This, coupled with lengthy approvals and certification procedures, is likely to create a demand-supply gap in the fish collagen peptides market, in the future.

