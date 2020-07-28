von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Global von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market: Continued Research Regarding Rare Bleeding Disorders to Offer Growth Prospects for Competitors

Continued rise in the prevalence of bleeding disorders has stirred key developments in the healthcare sector, in an attempt to manage these disorders. Despite the global prevalence of bleeding disorders, awareness of these conditions and their management has been insignificant. Healthcare professionals often have lesser diagnostic and treatment skills with incomplete access to diagnostic modalities essential for accurate recognition. von Willebrand disease is one such hereditary bleeding disorder associated with the qualitative and quantitative defect of the von Willebrand factor. On account of the growing incidences of this disease, von Willebrand disease treatment remains pivotal for healthcare professionals.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recently published report on the von Willebrand disease treatment market, uncovers key aspects pertaining to the industry, showcasing developments in the market. Continued efforts towards battling the disease prevalent among geriatric patients and increasing government initiatives for the development of orphan drugs, coupled with continued technological advancements that enable new drug development are likely to drive the growth of the von Willebrand disease treatment market.

Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market: Evolutionary Timeline

von Willebrand disease was first described by Finland’s Dr. Eric von Willebrand, in 1926, as a disease differentiated from hemophilia on the basis of certain clinical findings. Knowledge regarding von Willebrand disease pathogenesis and the following application of data to benefit disease diagnosis and therapeutics have advanced considerably over the past couple of decades. Post the immunologic distinction between factor VIII and von Willebrand factor discovered in the 1970s, the gene for the von Willebrand factor was cloned by four groups in the year 1985, marking the beginning of an era of the incorporation of the knowledge into the study of disease diagnosis, pathogenesis, and treatment.

The von Willebrand disease treatment market has witnessed significant transformation ever since the discovery of the disease. Healthcare professionals, today, are focusing on developing newer therapeutics for the disease, with shifting focus on recombinant therapy. As such, the von Willebrand disease treatment market is likely to be valued at ~ US$ 480 Mn in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 7% during 2019-2027.

Impact of Undercurrents on the von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market

Encouragement to Develop Orphan Drugs

Regulatory bodies across the globe grant ODD status to a drug that is intended to diagnose and treat rare diseases. Governments are also encouraging the development of orphan drugs to better tackle rare diseases such as von Willebrand disease. This trend is likely to influence the market on a large scale.

Technological Innovations Boost Product Development

As the healthcare sector continues to evolve, substantial growth is being witnessed in drug discovery and development. Technological advancements continue to influence drug development in terms of von Willebrand disease treatment to offer better disease management to patients. New treatment options such as recombinant therapy are expected to drive the market in the near future. The popularity of recombinant therapy is likely to grow, owing to less chance of an allergic reaction, viral infection, and reduced risk of disease transmission.

High Treatment Costs to Impede Market Growth

Drugs for von Willebrand disease treatment are synthetic in nature, and the cost of recombinant therapy is higher. Also, clinical trials and new drug development require higher investments, owing to the rarity and distinctive treatment approach for this disease. This has compelled companies to invest more in R&D, resulting in higher final cost of the drugs.

