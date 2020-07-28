Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market – Profitability Lies in the Exclusiveness of Product Portfolio

The number of people suffering from dementia, as found by the World Health Organization (WHO), is estimated to reach 70 million by 2030, and exceed 105 million by 2050. The prevalence of mental health disorders and their progression at a staggering rate is being well-analyzed by government authorities and discerning investors across the world, which is leading to huge investments in the acute agitation and aggression treatment landscape.

With acute agitation and aggression being a common symptom among patients suffering from various types of mental illnesses, the healthcare industry is expending efforts towards developing effective panaceas. In 2018, the acute agitation and aggression treatment market registered a value of ~US$ 2.9 billion, and is projected to represent a compound annual growth rate of ~5 percent during 2019-2027 – finds a recently published Transparency Market Research (TMR) report.

Modern-day individuals give equal attention to mental health and physical health, given the easy access to healthcare information through online and offline channels. Intense research & development activities undertaken for the introduction of novel drugs with high efficiency and potency, coupled with numerous pipeline drugs, are projected to add new growth tangents to the acute agitation and aggression treatment market.

Social Stigma Associated with Mental Health: A Threat to Market Growth?

The strong social stigma attached to mental illness leads to the exclusion of affected individuals from mainstream society, and they fall victim to inequality in availing professional opportunities, which prevents them from seeking screening and treatment. In addition, social stereotypes and judgments associated with the dangerous and violent nature of individuals suffering from acute agitation and aggression, pressurize them to pose normal, which further worsens their condition. For the industry, this acts as a deterrent and reduces the chances of market players in up-taking their market share.

However, the same threat can fillip the business growth for manufacturers, if considered as an opportunity to grow in the acute agitation and aggression treatment market. Lack of education related to acute agitation and aggression is a prime challenge leading to its association with social stigma, which can be tackled by launching awareness campaigns. Drug manufacturers can capitalize on the impressive reach of social media channels to increase their brand values, and create new opportunities in the acute agitation and aggression treatment market.

Psychiatric Care Facilities – The Exponentially Growing End User of the Market

Marketing campaigns, as initiated by private companies, and increase in general awareness, as undertaken by central health authorities, regarding acute agitation and aggression treatment, are likely to surge the number of end users in the industry. Currently, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and psychiatric care facilities, among others, account for the massive adoption of drugs and treatment procedures. However, hospital and ambulatory surgical centers show a striking RoI potential with their high concentration in developed countries and even in remote areas of developing countries. Since patients with acute agitation and aggression disorder require immediate attention and care, to further avoid the condition from worsening, intensive care units and emergency departments of hospitals are gaining high traction.

In 2018, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers collectively accounted for ~45% of the market share, with the growth in the number of individuals seeking screening and treatment for acute agitation and aggression disorder. However, once held back on account of the dearth of skilled psychiatrists, psychiatric care facilities are witnessing exponential improvement in the number of skilled medical personnel as well as patients demanding consultations for acute agitation and aggression treatment. This is likely to stimulate the popularity of psychiatric care facilities, which are projected to record a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

