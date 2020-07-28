Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Feather Meal Market

Feather Meal Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the feather meal market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global feather meal market was valued at US$ 359.5 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.6%, to reach ~US$ 820 Mn by 2030.

Nutritive Value of Feather Meal to Influence Feather Meal Market

Animal by-product meals were obtained to identify the effects of raw materials and processing conditions on protein escape, digestibility of proteins, and other feed value defining measures. Feather meal at a rendering plant is a significant by-product of the poultry. Feather meal at a rendering plant is a significant by-product of the poultry. Feather waste from the poultry processing sector can eventually be used as a source of protein in animal feeding processes. Feathers are rich in protein content called keratin and account for 7% of the weight of the live bird, thereby providing a substantial mass that can be converted into valuable meal. Moreover, the use of feather meal as an excellent source of escape protein relative to oil meals will boost the demand for the feather meal market.

Feather Meal as Alternative to Other Fishmeal

Feather meal has been experiencing growing interest from aquafeed producers for several years. As a source of protein, it has undeniable benefits to replace fishmeal in aquaculture feed: nutritional benefits not only in terms of protein content and digestibility but also economic benefits. It is a highly valuable source of protein for aquaculture feeds, and has shown excellent performance at high inclusion levels in academic and commercial trials. The results show that feather meal has a good nutritional value for trout and that fish meal can be substituted in combination with poultry by-product meal without losing growth performance, feed intake, or feed efficiency. The suitability of feather meal in carp’s diet as a substitute for dietary fish meal protein will boost demand for feather food.

Growing Organic Fertilizers Market Accelerating Feather Meal Market

Organic farming, composed of organic fertilizers as an important virtue, continues to be a lucrative bet for the developing agricultural industry, as a safe and ethical choice for consumers in line with growing organic food appeal. In addition to ethics, organic fertilizers are gaining considerable traction due to numerous environmental benefits, such as increased soil structure and water conservation. Increasing awareness among farmers of nutritional benefits of plant-based and animal-based fertilizers and their role in fostering earthworm growth and other plant-based microbiological activities promote organic fertilizer adoption. Due to their good adsorbent and water retention capabilities that enhance soil fertility, organic animal by-product fertilizers gain significant traction over plant-based variants.

For the use in certified organic crop production, many types of commercial organic fertilizers are available. Such products include liquid shrimp, pelleted manure from poultry, pelleted guano from seabirds, Chilean nitrate, feather and blood meal, etc. Feathers are collected and exposed to high temperatures and pressure, and subsequently processed to form a fine powder. They are then packaged for its use in fertilizer mixes, animal feed, and more after they are dried. Feather meal is high in nitrogen organic fertilizer that can replace many synthetic liquid fertilizers in the farm.

Impact of COVID-19: Feather Meal Market

Although demand for animal feed has been relatively stable, the coronavirus crisis has hit the supply severely. Given its draconian measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, China, a major organic soybean supplier, has created problems for global organic feed producers. Moreover, the availability of containers and vessels was also affected due to logistical issues in China, along with the transport of other micro-ingredients. The Governments have ordered the partial closing of their international ports causing further disruption of the animal feed supply chain.

Restaurant closures across regions have seriously impacted the animal feed industry. Given the COVID-19 outbreak, the dramatic shift in consumer consumption pattern has forced producers to rethink their policies and strategies. Poultry production and aquaculture are among the worst affected sectors in particular. This would affect the growth of feather meal market for a period of 1-2 years, the demand is expected to decline for a year or two and then reach a stagnant phase over the next few years.

Feather Meal Market Segmentation

Feather Meal Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Feather Meal Market by End-use

Animal Feed Poultry Feed Cattle Feed Fish Feed Other Animal Feed Products

Organic Fertilizers

Feather Meal Market by Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C Wholesale Modern Trade Specialty Stores Online Retailers



Feather Meal Market by Crude Protein Content

75-80%

80-90%

More than 90%

Feather Meal Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy United Kingdom France Belgium

Asia Pacific India China Japan

Oceania Australia New Zealand

MEA GCC Countries South Africa



