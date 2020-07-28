Concrete Polishing Materials Market – Industry Report, 2027

Concrete Polishing Materials Market: Overview

Concrete polishing is a multi-step process, wherein concrete floors are mechanically grounded, honed, and polished by using bonded abrasives in order to achieve a specified level of appearance. The bonded abrasives used are referred to as concrete polishing materials.

Polished concrete materials are flexible materials that can be easily customized, in terms of appearance, by using stunning aggregates and quartz, in order to create a sense of industrial sophistication on concrete surfaces in homes as well as commercial buildings. These reflective surfaces created are of evocative quality.

Polished concrete materials offer desired gloss and smoothness. By using a series of progressively fine tools (similar to the process of sanding wood), concrete can be grounded to 800, 1,500, or 3,000 grit level with the help of a chemical hardener, which densifies the porous concrete. Concrete polishing materials are primarily used in the construction of buildings. This is because these materials offer multiple advantages such as superior resistance to fire, harsh climatic conditions, damp, and abrasions.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Concrete Polishing Materials Market

Concrete polishing materials are used in the construction of buildings, renovation, and repair work of infrastructures. These materials possess the ability to offer superior resistance to fire, harsh climatic conditions, damp, and abrasions. Owing to this factor, the demand for these materials is increasing significantly. Remarkable rise in urbanization and substantial growth of the building & construction sector is expected to fuel the global concrete polishing materials market during the forecast period.

Rising construction of commercial places such as hospitals, offices, shopping malls, and retail stores and growing renovation of aged structures, such as railways, airports, and manufacturing and warehousing facilities, leads to requirement for concrete polishing materials. This factor is expected to drive the global polished concrete materials market at a significant pace in the next few years.

However, availability of substitutes and increasing use of tiles flooring to improve the aesthetic appeal of houses are expected to restrain the global concrete polishing materials market during the forecast period

Global Concrete Polishing Materials Market, by End-user

In terms of end-user, the global polished concrete materials market can be segmented into industrial, residential, commercial, and institutional

The commercial end-user segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global concrete polishing materials market by 2027, owing to significant growth of the global transportation industry

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Concrete Polishing Materials Market

In terms of region, the global concrete polishing materials market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global concrete polishing materials market during the forecast period, owing to the flourishing construction industry and unprecedented rise in the building of structures such as shopping malls, complexes, and residential as well as commercial projects in the region.

The Europe concrete polishing materials market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to surge in remodeling practices in residential and commercial sectors and rise in building construction activities in the region

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Concrete Polishing Materials Market

The global concrete polishing materials market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players have prominent presence in developing countries. Key manufacturers operating in the global concrete polishing materials market include:

W.R. Meadows Inc.

Markham Global Ltd.

Canzac

Laticrete International

BLENDER GROUP SA DE CV

Flowcrete Group Ltd

Global Concrete Polishing Materials Market: Research Scope

Global Concrete Polishing Materials Market, by Product

Densifiers & Hardeners

Conditioners

Sealers & Crack Fillers

Others

Global Concrete Polishing Materials Market, by End-user

Industrial

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Others

