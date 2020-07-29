Diesel Generator Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2027

Diesel Generator Market in Telecom Industry: Introduction

The global diesel generator market in telecom industry was valued at US$ 834.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. Among power ratings, the below 100 kVA segment dominated the global diesel generator market in telecom industry in 2018. Rise in the demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply to telecom towers during power outage is anticipated to boost the segment during the forecast period. Among types, the stationary generator segment accounted for a dominant share of the global diesel generator market in telecom industry in 2018. This can be primarily ascribed to increase in investments in the installation of telecom towers in remote areas. For instance, as per the Ministry of Communication, telecom service providers in India are planning to install 57,559 towers for mobile services in rural areas of the country in FY 2019–20. This is likely to propel the global market for diesel generator in telecom industry during the forecast period.

Among applications, the standby segment held a significant share of the global diesel generator market in telecom industry in 2018, due to rise in investments in the renewable sector to avoid power outages. The diesel generator market in telecom industry in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, owing to rapid development of infrastructure, growth in urbanization, and increase in the purchasing power of end users in the region.

Key Drivers of Diesel Generator Market in Telecom Industry

Rise in the incidence of power outages is estimated to boost the global market for diesel generator in telecom industry during the forecast period. The rate of electrification has improved across the globe over the last decade. However, the rate of incidence of power outages has also increased. Natural calamities; failure of distribution lines and transmission lines; and faults in equipment of power generation stations or substations are some of the key factors causing power outages across the world. Fluctuations in voltage and power can cause significant damage to electric equipment and machines. Hence, in order to avoid faults in telecommunication systems, the demand for diesel generator is increasing in the telecom industry. Breakdown of any equipment in the entire power infrastructure can cause short or long power outages, which can last from few hours to several days, depending on the severity of equipment failure. Hence, tower owners deploy a combination of batteries and backup power for electric grids in order to ensure power availability at a rate of more than 99.95%. This is likely to create growth avenues for the global diesel generator market in telecom industry in the near future.

Asia Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Diesel Generator Market in Telecom Industry

Asia Pacific led the global diesel generator market in telecom industry in 2018, due to rapid industrialization and commercialization in the region, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The investment in and development of telecommunications is gaining momentum in the region. Rising dependability on renewable energy sources may result in power fluctuations or power outages led by malfunctions or disturbance in natural conditions. Thus, rising need to overcome power outages and fulfill the increasing demand for electricity in the region is expected to drive the diesel generator market in telecom industry in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major Developments in Diesel Generator Market in Telecom Industry

In June 2018, Aggreko and Wartsila entered into a cooperation agreement to introduce solutions for use in ready-to-go power plants. The partnership is anticipated to introduce a completely new concept in the power industry, which is built around the recently introduced Wartsila Modular Block solution. Modular block chains would be pre-fabricated and would comprise an expandable enclosure featuring medium-speed engines, which would run on a variety of fuels. This power generation solution would enable new business and financing models such as Power as a Service (PaaS) or power rentals.

In May 2016, Briggs & Stratton Corporation launched 8,000-W Elite Series, the world’s first Bluetooth portable generator. The generator is equipped with a wireless Bluetooth device of the StatStation brand, which makes it convenient for customers to monitor the generator from inside of their homes. The company is also focusing on expansion of the independent network of its dealers involved in pre-sale and post-sale services of advanced generators worldwide. This has enabled the company to deliver innovative products to its customers without any breakdown or delay.

On September 23, 2019, Generac Power Systems, Inc. launched an integrated ecosystem of clean energy products. The company focuses on clean energy and offers a complete ecosystem of new products for energy storage and management. After the acquisition of Pika Energy, Inc. and Neurio Technology, Inc., the company is planning to design, manufacture, market, and sell solar energy storage systems and home energy management tools.

Competition Landscape of Diesel Generator Market in Telecom Industry

The global diesel generator market in telecom industry is highly fragmented. Various international as well local players hold a significant share of the global market. Key players operating in the global diesel generator market in telecom industry are Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., HIMOINSA, KOEL Green, AKSA Power Generation, Aggreko PLC, MAHINDRA POWEROL, Jakson, AGCO Corporation, Kohler Co., Multiquip Inc., and Greaves Cotton Limited.

