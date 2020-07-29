Impact of COVID-19 on Agave Nectar Market: Implications on Business

Agave Nectar Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the agave nectar market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global agave nectar market has been estimated to be valued at ~US$ 156 Mn in 2020, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of ~5.7%, to reach US$ 272 Mn by 2030.

Low-glycemic Index in Agave Nectar – Less Likely to Cause Chronic Heart Disease and Diabetes

Increasing health problems are linked to poor dietary choices. Rising health problems among children and adults have made consumers to pay more attention toward food products/issues such as sugar and calories. Owing to the change in consumer preference seeking healthier and natural products, the demand for products such as organic or natural, and clean label is increasing at a higher pace in the global market which in turn the demand for agave nectar are increasing across the globe.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Global Market , request a PDF brochure here.

Rising Demand for Sugar Substitute to Boost Growth Prospects

The demand for sugar substitutes is rising at an impressive pace. Agave is an organic sweetener, which is being used for more than 14 years as a sugar substitute. A 100 g of agave can produce 20 times more sweetness when compared to sugar and honey. Agave nectar consists of two sources of vitamins, such as vitamin C and vitamin B, which lack in sugar. This is an important factor propelling the market demand for agave nectar.

Due to sweetening and flavoring properties of agave nectar, it is being widely used in the production of tequila. Thus, an increase in the consumption of tequila will eventually aid the expansion for the market for agave nectar. For instance, in 2016, the consumption of tequila in the U.S. was 9.1 Mn nine-liter cases. 62.4% of the whole population in the U.S. has started to use agave nectar as a substitute for sugar and honey, as it has low calorie.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77046

Increasing Demand for Low-calorie Products will Bolster Sales Prospects

Globally, there is a rising demand for low-calorie products, which directly impact the well-being of consumers. They are aware of the health benefits gained by consuming low-calorie products. Sugar has always been a high-calorie sweetener that people consume on a daily basis. In order to replace it, low-calorie sweeteners were produced which created a potential market for agave nectar. In the year 2015, the U.S. Health Commission predicted a growth of 3.3% in the usage of alternative low-calorie sweeteners, and the market reached around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2017.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyalkylene-glycol-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-25-3-bn-by-2027-global-market-to-expand-as-need-for-high-performance-automotive-oils-rises-finds-tmr-847997365.html