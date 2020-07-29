Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

Environmental pollution is one of the major growth factors that is driving the global plastic bottle recycling market. One of the things that everybody can do to protect the environment form any kind of harm is recycling. In present times, plastic bottle could be used to hold any liquid from water to juice to soda.

A few of the plastics that we make use of in our daily lives are as follows

Foam Packaging

Bottles

Milk Jugs & Other Plastic Containers

Bottle Caps

Plastic Bags and Wraps

Request PDF Brochure –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9359

Recycling of plastic bottles leads to reuse of those plastic material. Recycled plastic materials are converted into some same or lower quality of plastic bottles. As such, it lessens the amount of plastic waste that goes into landfills. Such a process leaves a positive impact on the environment, thereby driving the growth of the global plastic bottle recycling market. The bottles thus recycled could now be utilized for the making of various low-grade products. Plastic bottles are hydrolyzed to monomeric form so as to convert plastic bottles into food-grade plastic. It is then made to pass through the process of re-polymerization and purification before it is put to use again. The global plastic bottle recycling market is gaining rapid pace and is estimated to expand at a steady rate over the period of assessment.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9359

Recycling of plastic water bottles assist in the conservation of various natural resources like naturally occurring oil. Oil is a non-renewable source of energy and has restricted supply.

Through recycling of plastic water bottles, one can leave a positive impact on the environment in many different ways. Some of them are mentioned below:

Produces reduced waste

Conserves resources

Conserves energy

Reduces emissions of greenhouse gas

Less enviornmental Pollution

The global plastic bottle recycling market seems to be substantially fragmented and is competitive owning to the presence of several players in the market.

Buy Now :



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=9359<ype=S

The consumption of plastics has grown radically and, subsequently, since 1970s, so has the creation of waste plastics. In relation with this growth the formation of the waste container has also changed. In the process of reproducing and consumption the amount of organic matter has deteriorated, while plastics have increased. Among various innovations from plastics materials plastic bottles are majorly consumed as well as dumped. To avoid this wastage of bottles recycling of the bottles is carried out on a large scale.

Recycling of plastic bottles increases the reuse of plastic material. This recycling helps to reduce the land pollution taking place which is done eventually by converting them into lower or same grade plastic bottles. These recycled bottles are used for numerous applications depending on their material content. Most plastics are semi-permeable and absorb particles of food or beverage contained. Removal of wastage from these bottles is a very tedious task, which needs to be done carefully as any surplus heating may damage the plastic composition. Most recycled plastics are mainly used for making low-grade products. In order to convert plastic bottles into bio degradable plastic, the bottles are hydrolyzed to monomeric form and finally passed through distillation and re-polymerization processes. This process ends into where the bottle is transformed into a food grade plastic. A major challenge for producing recycled resins from plastic bottle is that most different plastic types are not compatible with each other because of integral immiscibility at the molecular level. In this case, the recycling faces the issues of differences in plastic processing requirements at a macro-scale.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fumigation-products-market-volume-sales-set-to-surpass-1-million-tons-by-2027-amidst-adoption-of-digital-technologies-by-key-players-300997528.html

The plastic bottle recycle market is growing at a steady rate in the near future. The market growth is driven by growing prospects for recycled plastic bottles and growing environmental concerns which creates land pollution. Recycling plastic water bottles also helps to conserve natural resources, especially oil, which is a nonrenewable natural resource available in restricted supply. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that recycling one ton of plastic conserves approximately 3.8 barrels of crude oil.

Recycling plastic water bottles also help to decrease the amount of pollution in the air and water. Many landfill facilities will destroy plastic bottles to save waste, which can emit toxic pollutants or irritants into the air. The plastic resins used to manufacture water bottles also contains harmful chemicals. These harmful chemicals can penetrate into the soil or groundwater if they are able to break down in the landfill.

Plastic bottle recycling market can be classified on the basis of the type of plastic material which includes polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP). PET is the mostly recycled plastic material among the plastic bottles recycling market followed by HDPE and PP material. For the ease of study the plastic bottle recycling market is divided among various geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South and Central America. North America has the largest market share in the recycling of the plastic bottles where the U.S. comprises of largest market share.

Some of the key players in the plastic bottle recycling markets are Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Avangard Innovative, Phoenix Technologies International, UltrePET, CarbonLITE, Complete Recycling, ECO2 Plastics, Evergreen Plastics, National Recycling Technologies, Recycle Clear, Worldwide Recycler Services, among others.