Remote Operated Vehicle Rov Market 2020 Trending Technology, Global Size, Insights And Forecast Till 2027

Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market: Introduction

Increasing marine activities, including search for new sources of minerals, is driving the global remote operated vehicle (ROV) market. Scarcity of minerals in land mines across the globe has prompted search for new possible sites for mining under the seas. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for remote operated vehicles.

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) is a tethered underwater mobile vehicle. The construction and operation of an ROV is fundamentally different from that of other remote controlled vehicles operating on land or in the air. ROVs are unoccupied/ unmanned, highly maneuverable underwater, and are generally operated by a team from a ship.

Key drivers of global remote operated vehicle (ROV) market

Regulations and standards implemented by government authorities and regulatory bodies are promoting the development of different class of remote operated vehicles that are suitable for specific underwater applications; subsequently, fueling the demand for remote operated vehicles and in turn propelling the global remote operated vehicle (ROV) market. For instance, the petroleum industry in Norway in conjunction with several other companies has developed NORSOK standards for ROVs. These standards are aimed at ensuring adequate safety, value addition, and cost effectiveness for petroleum industry developments and operations. Furthermore, these standards serve as a reference for other ROV-related regulations.

Stringent regulations are demanding a reduction in air pollution caused by vehicle emissions in order to reduce carbon footprint and control climate change, which has led to the development of electrically powered remote operated vehicles. These developments are driving the global remote operated vehicle (ROV) market. For instance, Oceaneering International, Inc. has developed work class ROVs that utilize electric propulsion technology to reduce emission and marine environmental impact caused due to ROVs operating underwater.

Scarcity of minerals, petrochemical products, and other natural resources that are used in diverse industries, including pharmaceutical, is compelling governments to increase marine activities in search of these products. All these operations need different class of remote operated vehicles, which in turn is boosting the demand for ROVs, and thereby propelling the global market. For instance, ROVs are classified from Class I to Class V and perform functions as per the vehicle class. These functions include observation, search and rescue, and heavy lifting.

North America to dominate global remote operated vehicle (ROV) market

The research and development of remote operated vehicles is backed by major petrochemical companies based in North America. ROVs are utilized by oil & gas companies, mineral mining companies, and the defense industry in countries in North America.

Government spending on military and defense services in the region is considerably high, as compared to that by other countries in other regions. Therefore, the region witnesses intense competition among ROV manufacturers in order attract land investment/ funding from the government. All these factors boost the remote operated vehicle (ROV) market in North America.

Key players operating in global remote operated vehicle (ROV) market:

The global remote operated vehicle (ROV) market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the global remote operated vehicle (ROV) market are:

Global Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market: Research Scope

Global Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market, by Class

Class I ( Pure observation )

Class II ( Observation with payload option )

Class III ( Work class vehicles )

Class IV ( Seabed-working vehicles )

Class V ( Prototype or development vehicles )

Global Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market, by Working Depth

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater

Global Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market, by Technology

Vehicle Cameras and Lighting System

Hydraulic Tool Control System

Vehicle Control and Navigation System

Tether Management System (TMS)

Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS)

Others

Global Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market, by Application

Heavy Lifting

Search and Rescue

Subsea Engineering Services

Observation and Inspection ROVs

Others

Global Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



