Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market Growth, Competitors Analysis and Business Opportunities 2020-2027

Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger: Introduction

Variable turbocharger is designed to provide higher air-fuel ratio and offer higher peak torque at low engine speed. Increase in stringency of emission standards, globally, has prompted engine manufacturers across the globe to adopt a wide range of turbocharger technologies. Variable turbocharger technologies are extensively utilized in diverse vehicles including off road, highway, and marine internal combustion engine applications.

The variable turbocharger has movable walls that handle all types of bypass flow of gases from the engine. The variable turbocharger boosts vehicle acceleration and offers better control over the engine pressure difference, which can be used to drive the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) flow in a diesel engine. In 1953, the first variable turbocharger, developed by Garrett Motion Inc., was introduced on the Honda Legend.

Key Drivers of Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market

Increase in demand for gasoline engine vehicles, owing to their lightweight, is estimated to boost the Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger market. Most original equipment manufacturers are focused on the development of gasoline turbochargers, as the diesel turbocharger produces hazardous gases. Moreover, various emission rules and regulations enacted by governments across the globe are a key factor that are expected to drive the global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger market.

Variable turbochargers are also incorporated in agriculture vehicles and construction equipment. Demand for off road vehicles is increasing, which in turn is projected to boost the Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger market. Most construction equipment are fitted with variable turbochargers and subsequently, high demand for construction of equipment across Asia Pacific due to the rapid development of infrastructure is anticipated to propel the automotive variable geometry turbocharger market in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific and North America to hold prominent share of Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger market

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a notable share of the global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger market due to an increase in vehicle production across Asia Pacific. Presence of major manufacturing companies in developing countries including South Korea and India is anticipated to boost the automotive variable geometry turbocharger market in Asia Pacific. China sold a significantly high number of vehicles in the last year, and this is expected to increase, which in turn is projected to propel the automotive variable geometry turbocharger market in the country.

Following Asia Pacific, North America accounted for a notable share of the global automotive variable geometry turbocharger market due to stringent emission rules and regulations. Major manufacturers of turbochargers are based in North America including Honeywell International Inc., which has major research and development facilities and consequently, is projected to fuel the automotive variable geometry turbocharger market in North America.

Key Players operating in Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market

The global automotive variable geometry turbocharger market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive variable geometry turbocharger market are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Mahle GmbH

Cummins Inc.

Precision Turbo and Engine Inc.

Turbo International

Calsonic Kansei

Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd

Garrett Motion Inc.

Global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market, by Component

Turbine

Compressor

Nozzle

Global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market, by Material

Cast Iron

Aluminum

Others ( Stainless steel alloy)

Global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market, by Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market, by End-use

Agricultural tractors

Construction equipment

Global Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

