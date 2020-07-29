Driver Attention Assist Systems Market Size and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers According to Its Application and Types Till 2027

Driver Attention Assist Systems Market: Introduction

Increase in demand for driver safety is fueling the demand for driver attention assist systems in vehicles. Several factors including entertainment systems in vehicle, drowsiness, fatigue, and drinking & driving can be a cause of distraction for the driver, which may lead to a vehicle crash. Driver attention assist systems can alert the driver to prevent vehicle crashes.

The driver attention assist system warns the driver through distraction warning, drowsiness warning, alarms and flashing light indicators. The system employs cameras, steering angle sensors, and infrared sensors to detect the distraction of the vehicle driver.

Key drivers of global driver attention assist systems market

Stringent legislations and vehicle standards enforced by government bodies and regulatory authorities to reduce the number of vehicle crashes is expected to propel the global driver attention assist systems market. This, in turn is compelling automakers to add new safety features for drivers as well as passengers and vehicles. This is projected to drive the driver attention assist systems market during the forecast period.

Research and development on systems that increase the driver’s attention in order to increase the vehicle occupant safety is driving the global driver attention assist systems market. For instance, fatigue is the leading cause of driver’s drowsiness, which endangers the safety of the driver and other vehicle occupants. Robert Bosch GmbH has developed a driver drowsiness detection system that uses sensors embedded in the vehicle steering to detect irregular driving behavior. This system advises driver to take a break on detection of fatigue or drowsiness.

Major automakers including Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ford, Volkswagen, and Volvo, are offering safety features, such as monitoring driver attention, that monitor the driving behavior of the vehicle driver and alert him/her in case the system foresees an imminent threat to the vehicle. The driver attention assist system can be programmed to detect whether the driver has taken preventive measures to mitigate the threat. If no measures are detected, the automatic braking system is initiated to stop the vehicle.

Rising trend of vehicle safety through integrated driver wellness management is another key factor that is anticipated to boost the demand for driver attention alert system. However, the high cost of installation of the system coupled with limited integration in entry level vehicles is likely to restrain the driver attention assist system market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe to hold significant share of global driver attention assist systems market

North America and Europe, together, are anticipated to account for a major share of the global driver attention assist system market owing to the high rate of adoption of advanced driver attention assist systems in conjunction with stern safety regulations enforced by regulatory authorities in these regions. This, in turn, drives the penetration of the driver attention assist system in vehicles in these regions.

Significant presence of leading auto manufacturers, equipment manufacturer, and aftermarket players in these regions coupled with availability of automotive components, especially in Europe, is anticipated to propel the driver attention assist system market in these regions

Key players operating in global driver attention assist systems market

The global driver attention assist systems market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global driver attention assist systems market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

TATA ELXSI

Faurecia

Kritikal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Tobii AB

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

DENSO CORPORATION

Panasonic Corporation

Valeo SA

Visteon Corporation

Daimler AG

Autoliv Inc.

Global Driver Attention Assist Systems Market: Research Scope

Global Driver Attention Assist Systems Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatch Back Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Heavy Commercial



Global Driver Attention Assist Systems Market, by Propulsion

IC-engine

Electric

Hybrid

Global Driver Attention Assist Systems Market, by Alert Type

Alarm

Visual Indication/ Sign

Visual Sign with Alarm

Others

Global Driver Attention Assist Systems Market, by Component

Steering Angle Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Cameras

ECU

Others

Global Driver Attention Assist Systems Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Driver Attention Assist Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



