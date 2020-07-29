Bottled Craft Beer Market Latest News, Cost Profit Structure and Market Share Till 2027

Bottled Craft Beer Market – Increasing Emphasis on Quality Flavor and Brewing Technique

Craft beer is made in small breweries in a traditional manner. Craft beer were initially produced in small batched for brewpubs. Due to its acceptance and increase in demand, craft beer is now filled in bottles and not limited to brewpubs.

Consumer habits are constantly evolving and to cater their needs, several companies are launching bottled craft beer in different flavors.

Increase in Number of Breweries to Drive Global Market

Bottles are elegant when it comes to appearance and are available in various shapes, sizes, and styles. Bottles can be sealed with unique caps to give them a distinct look. Bottled craft beer are also given as gift hampers in several countries.

Craft beer brands tie up with chef-owned restaurants, fine dining restaurants, hotels, and millennial hotspots to promote bottled craft beer. Rapid increase in small breweries in various countries and change in lifestyle are projected to drive the bottled craft beer market during the forecast period.

The market for bottled craft beer is still untapped in various countries across the globe. Thus, it offers growth and expansion opportunities to manufacturers.

Popularity of Bottled Craft Beers at Beer Festivals and Events

Beer festivals are held in various countries across the globe. Bottled craft beer is marketed in music festivals, food festivals, and other events. Glass bottle packaging also significantly improves the overall packaging of bottled craft beer, in terms of aesthetic, durability, hygiene, and appeal.

Europe to Hold a Leading Share of Global Bottled Craft Beer Market

Geographically, the global bottled craft beer market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the bottled craft beer market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the bottled craft beer market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America bottled craft beer market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Europe hold the largest market share and are expected to hold the same position during the forecast years. Increasing number of consumers seeking flavourful and innovative options are turning to craft beer.

Key Players Operating in the Bottled Craft Beer Market:

Craft beer manufacturers are collaborating with local players to enter new markets and conducting promotional events to advertise their brands. A few of the key players operating in the global bottled craft beer market are:

Heineken N.V.

United Breweries Group

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

MillerCoors

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

New Belgium Brewing Company

Independent Brewers United

Stone Brewing Co.

