Respiratory Disorders Treatment Market by Disease Type, Drug Class and Forecast to 2027 – TMR

Nation-wide Initiatives Fuel Breakthrough Innovations for Coronavirus and Respiratory Disorders Treatment

As governments across the world grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus), the India Health Fund (IHF) is inviting applications from innovators to address respiratory and airborne infections through its nation-wide search, Quest 2020. Such initiatives are encouraging effective solutions addressing respiratory disorders treatment. Thus, governments in other countries such as the U.S., Italy, and Spain can take cues from such nation-wide initiatives that can help to control COVID-19.

Since coronavirus directly affects the respiratory system of patients, governments, and laboratories have accelerated their research to minimize the severity of the virus among the affected and new patients. Ongoing R&D activities hold promising potential for innovations in the respiratory disorders treatment market. Top-tier companies in India are extending their arms to fund government initiatives in respiratory disorders treatment market. These initiatives are prioritizing the identification and diagnosis of coronavirus. There is a growing need for pre-validated solutions that can be extended for the treatment of coronavirus and other respiratory conditions.

Startups Innovate in Handheld Devices Capable of Delivering Information on Medication Concentrations

There is a growing demand for handheld devices capable of detecting biomarkers and molecules that deploy instant feedback on respiratory disorders. Hence, NOWA Innovations-a University of California, Irvine (UCI) startup, has introduced Unaresp™, a novel device that identifies inhaled medication concentrations and trains patients to correctly inhale medications. Such innovations are anticipated to boost the expansion of the respiratory disorders treatment market, where the market is expected to reach ~US$ 108 Bn by 2027.

Companies in the respiratory disorders treatment market are increasing their R&D capabilities to develop devices that deliver information about the quality of the patient’s exhalation and the probability of an inflamed airway. Thus, useful information on airway and breath quality is predicted to improve patient outcomes in the respiratory disorders treatment market. Companies in the market for respiratory disorders treatment are increasing efforts to fast-track the device’s approval with the FDA for future commercialization.

Lung Microbiome Deploys Individual Treatment Decisions and Disease Status

The concept of lung microbiome is acquiring popularity in the respiratory disorders treatment market. Since some of the microorganisms in lungs are uninvited gatecrashers, lung microbiome helps to provide information about the status of an individual’s disease status.

Lung microbiome is as unique as an individual’s fingerprint, thus resulting in guided individual treatment decisions that help improve patient quality of life. The novel technique also has the potential to guide companies in the respiratory disorders treatment market to develop new medicines. As such, modern laboratory techniques are being deployed to gain information about the quantity and specificity of bacteria present in the sputum samples of individuals.

Several factors such as different organisms moving into the airways as well as environmental factors determine the composition of the lung microbiome among individuals. Thus, the importance of ‘friendly’ gut bacteria is gaining widespread acceptance for respiratory disorders treatment. Healthcare providers in the market of respiratory disorders treatment can increase their efficacy in lung microbiome to identify the symptoms and perhaps decipher the slow progression of respiratory infections.

