Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Product, Application and Forecast to 2027 – TMR

Digital Maintenance Inhalers – Next Lucrative Destination for Manufacturers in Digital Dose Inhalers Market

The digital dose inhalers market been experiencing high growth with the increased prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, and the rise of advanced technologies integrated with inhalers. However, patient-device coordination remained the primary matter of concern, and created the need for acquiring accurate information and insights on various factors, including patient compliance, maintenance medication use, and overdose.

With the growing importance of digitized commodities, and in order to drive interactive engagement with individuals, companies in the digital dose inhalers market are introducing digital maintenance features in dose inhalers for patients suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory conditions.

Digital dose inhalers with built-in electronic modules that detect, record, and store data upon actuations, including peak inspiratory flow rates, are gaining popularity among patients as well as healthcare organizations. The need for facilitating the efficient transmission of patient-specific data that can be synced with mobile applications, and providing increased connectivity between devices, is triggering the adoption of wireless or Bluetooth technologies in the digital dose inhalers market.

In addition, manufacturers in the digital dose inhalers market are seeking insights on how well consumers are abreast with mobile apps and digital dose inhalers, and take up coherent initiatives in order to simplify the user experience as well as provide key information to help keep their medical conditions at bay.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries — a leading Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company, recently announced the launch of its FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-approved digital maintenance asthma inhaler device AirDuo Digihaler. The company declared that its new device can help patients review and share data with their healthcare providers, as well as schedule dosing reminders with the help of the company’s mobile app. With the launch of AirDuo Digihaler, the company aims to offer a combination therapy digital inhaler to individuals, equipped with built-in sensors to extract data by providing real-time information about their medical condition, and connects to a companion mobile application to provide information on inhaler-use instructions to people suffering from asthma.

