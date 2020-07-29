Surgical Mask Market Trends and Forecast to 2027 – TMR

Global Surgical Mask Market: Overview

The demand within the global market for surgical mask has been rising on account of advancements in the field of medical surgery and diagnosis. Surgical masks are meant to protect doctors and surgeons from harmful infections and pathogens that may get suspended in the surgery room. Furthermore, the patient who is under treatment also needs to be protected from infectious agents that may be discharged by others in the surgery rooms. Hence, the global market for surgical mask is expected to expand at a stellar pace in the years to follow. There have been multiple attempts at manufacturing improved surgical masks, and this has given an impetus to market growth.

The presence of a seamless healthcare sector, coupled with utmost focus on safer surgical procedures, has given an impetus to the growth of the global surgical mask market. Furthermore, the need maintaining quality standards across the healthcare domain has also built a plethora of opportunities across the globe. Hence, the global market for surgical mask is projected to win voluminous revenues in the years to come. The efforts of medical facilities in equipping medical practitioners and surgeons with the best surgical masks have aided market growth.

The global market for surgical mask can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis product, the global surgical mask can be segmented into anti-fog surgical mask, basic surgical mask, fluid/splash resistant surgical mask, N95 mask, and others. Amongst these, the market for basic surgical mask has flown in from multiple healthcare facilities. The key distribution channels for surgical masks are drug stores, hospitals and clinics, and online stores.

Global Surgical Mask Market: Notable Developments

The global surgical mask market endows key trends pertaining to the competitive landscape in the contemporary times:

Several companies such as 3M Company and Cartel Healthcare are making efforts to develop improved surgical masks.

A number of manufacturers of surgical masks have introduced biodegradable masks in order to win larger revenues.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global surgical mask market are Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited.

