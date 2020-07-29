Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market by Drug Class, Geography and Forecast to 2027 – TMR

Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market: Surge in Awareness about Rare Genetic Diseases Contributes to Growth

The prevalence of rare diseases has surged in recent years, as the tracking of their incidence has improved around the world in the past few decades. This is particularly significant for genetic diseases, as standardized screenings and tests are few, as such, making it hard to determine how many people are affected by them. Hereditary angioedema, also known as HAE, has been in the spotlight, as government and non-government organizations around the world work to raise public awareness to increase diagnosis and improve treatment. According to a report by Transparency Market Research on the global hereditary angioedema treatment market, in 2018, the treatment for HAE was sought mainly in North America, making it the largest regional market, accounting for over three-fourth of the global market share. This can be attributed not only to enhanced data tracking, but also better healthcare infrastructure, which has led to the better availability of specialty HAE products in the region.

Although the North America market is expected to grow at a healthy pace over the forecast years, it is expected to yield market share of ~4% to Europe and the Rest of the World, as public awareness about the disease rises in other parts of the world, shaping the further evolution of the hereditary angioedema treatment market.

Subcutaneous Injection – Preferred Route of Administration

The intravenous route of medicine administration has been the method of choice for drugs used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema. This can be attributed to the fact that, conventional prophylactic drugs have traditionally been administered intravenously, and this method has occupied a significant share of the global hereditary angioedema treatment market in the last few years. However, with the development of drugs that can be administered orally and by subcutaneous injection, intravenous drugs are expected to lose popularity in the foreseeable future.

The phenomenal growth of subcutaneous injections as a mode of drug administration can be attributed to the demand for ease-of-usage for patients, which has had an instrumental impact on the growth of this segment. Where in 2018 subcutaneous injections accounted for close to half of the total market, by the end of the forecast period in 2027, this segment is anticipated to grow to occupy ~65% of the share.

New Therapies & Innovations Contributing to Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Growth

In recent years, there has been an impressive amount of research being done for the development of drugs for hereditary angioedema treatment. This has included not just drugs to control the symptoms of the illness, but also prophylactic treatment for HAE attacks. There are currently several drugs that are in various stages of approval for the long-term prophylactic treatment of HAE in children and adults. For instance, in May 2019, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announced that its drug – BCX7353, for the prevention of (HAE) attacks, has achieved its primary endpoint for both dose levels.

Frequent Misdiagnosis of HAE to Negatively Impact Market

As with all rare genetic diseases, because the incidence of hereditary angioedema is lower in comparison to other illnesses, it is often overlooked and misdiagnosed as a different disease. The alarming rate of misdiagnosis of hereditary angioedema, globally, as common allergies, appendicitis, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, has led to a delay in effective treatment, which has had a significant negative impact on the growth of the global hereditary angioedema treatment market.

Also restraining the growth of the market is the prohibitively high cost of the drugs used for hereditary angioedema treatment. Even as drug companies are working to introduce newer and better drugs for hereditary angioedema treatment, for both, acute attack and prophylactic treatments, cost management continues to remain an obstacle in the growth trajectory of the market.

