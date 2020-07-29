Disposable Auto-injectors Market Trends and Forecast to 2030

Disposable Auto-injectors Market: Introduction

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug. Disposable and reusable auto-injectors are the two types of auto-injector. Disposable auto-injectors are easy-to-use and convenient devices for patients.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Disposable Auto-injectors Market

The global disposable auto-injectors market is driven by rise in prevalence of diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, nearly 463 million people were living with diabetes across the world and the number is projected to rise to 700 million by 2045. The annual incidence of rheumatoid arthritis is around 3 per 10,000 and prevalence rate is about 1%. The risk of rheumatoid arthritis increases with age and peaks between ages 35 and 50. Hence, surge in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the global disposable auto-injectors market.

New injectable therapies are being developed for previously untreated conditions. Increase in number of injectable drugs is expected to drive the global market. Moreover, increase in demand for disposable auto-injectors owing to rise in adoption of advanced technologies is a key factor likely to augment the global disposable auto-injector market. Benefits of disposable auto-injectors such as ease of use, less risk of infection, and portability have led to increase in adoption, which in turn boosts the growth of the global disposable auto-injectors market.

Rise in awareness about diseases such as diabetes & arthritis and focus on research & development by key players to develop new products are projected to fuel the growth of the global market. For instance, in October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched BD Intevia 1mL two-step disposable auto-injector. It is a new generation of BD autoinjectors that help drug manufacturers seamlessly enhance drug delivery experience.

Governments in developing countries are making significant investments toward modernization of health care infrastructure, which is anticipated to increase access to health care. This is expected to propel demand for advanced technologies, which in turn is likely to present lucrative opportunities in the global disposable auto-injectors market.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Disposable Auto-injectors Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global disposable auto-injectors market during the forecast period due to early adoption of technologically advanced products and product approvals. For instance, in October 2019, AstraZeneca received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for self-administration of Fasenra (benralizumab) in a pre-filled, single-use auto-injector.

The disposable auto-injectors market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness, surge in demand for newer advanced therapies, large patient pool, and increase in health care expenditure

Key Players Operating in Global Disposable Auto-injectors Market

The global disposable auto-injectors market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. These companies hold major share in their respective regions. Demand for disposable auto-injectors has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global disposable auto-injectors market.

