Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Mineral Flame Retardants Market

Mineral Flame Retardants Market: Introduction

Commonly used mineral flame retardants are based on metal hydrates, especially aluminum and magnesium hydroxides. These are halogen-free and environmentally friendly, and offer favorable price/performance ratio.

Some other minerals also exhibit flame retarding effect. These are used in commercial applications as synergists. They enhance the performance of other flame retardants and offer specific effects such as suppression of smoke formation and increase in char formation. For instance, borates are used as mixture of boric acids and borax as flame retardants for cellulose.

Key Drivers of Global Mineral Flame Retardants Market

The mineral flame retardants market is driven by the increase in government regulations on environment safety and usage of halogen-free flame retardants. Furthermore, growth in electrical & electronics and automotive industries is expected to boost the demand for mineral flame retardants.

Rise in consumer awareness regarding toxic emissions released by fire is driving the halogen-free mineral flame retardants market across the globe. Additionally, innovation and technology advancement to shift toward synergist blends as halogen-free flame retardants is anticipated to propel the demand for mineral flame retardants during the forecast period. Mineral flame retardants primarily act as additive flame retardants and do not become chemically attached to the surrounding system.

Aluminum Trihydroxide Segment to Dominate Global Market

Aluminum trihydroxide is the widely used mineral flame retardant. It is inexpensive, and its mode of action is based on the endothermic process (i.e. release of water), which cools the polymer and dilutes the flame zone.

Aluminum trihydroxide flame retardants are available in the form of white powder. They are used for processing temperature up to about 210°C for wires and cables, thermoset resin-based electronic & electrical components, building materials, paints and varnishes, and paper and plaster with organic binder.

Magnesium hydroxide flame retardants are employed for processing temperature up to about 310°C for wires and cables, polyamide resin-based electronic & electrical components, and building materials. Magnesium hydroxide powder is used as a mineral flame retardant for different types of plastics such as PVC, polypropylene, and polyethylene.

Growth of Building & Construction Industry to Drive Mineral Flame Retardants Market

The electrical & electronics industry is a leading consumer of mineral flame retardants, owing to the increase in regulations pertaining to fire safety for electric components and wires and cables

Demand for mineral flame retardants has been rising in automobiles due to the increase in government regulations to attain fire safety norms in automobiles

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Mineral Flame Retardants Market

In terms of region, the global mineral flame retardants market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global mineral flame retardants market in 2018, owing to the implementation of various regulations regarding fire safety of components used in the region. Furthermore, expansion in automotive and electrical & electronics industries in North America is expected to boost the consumption of mineral flame retardants in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period. Gowth in the industrial sector and rise in constructions activities in countries of Asia Pacific are anticipated to augment the consumption of mineral flame retardants in the region.

Growth in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific is projected to propel the demand for various plastic products. This, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for mineral flame retardants in the region.

Key Players in Market

Major companies operating in the global mineral flame retardants market are focusing on innovation and technology advancement. Large numbers of companies are developing synergist compounds as flame retardants.

Key players operating in the global mineral flame retardants market include:

Clariant International Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

Nabaltech AG

Chemtura Corporation Ltd.

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel

Global Mineral Flame Retardants Market: Research Scope

Global Mineral Flame Retardants Market, by Type

Aluminum Trihydroxide

Phosphorus-based

Magnesium Hydroxide

Others

Global Mineral Flame Retardants Market, by Application

Polyolefins

Epoxy

Unsaturated Polyester

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Engineered Thermoplastics

Styrenics

Others

Global Mineral Flame Retardants Market, by End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Mineral Flame Retardants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



