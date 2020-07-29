Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on 4, 4-Biphenol Market

4, 4-Biphenol Market: Introduction

4, 4-Biphenol is an organic composite, which is a phenolic derivative of biphenyl. It is available in the form of white flaky crystals or crystalline powder. It serves as a key precursor in the manufacture of alkoxy-substituted biphenyl liquid crystals. Additionally, 4, 4-biphenol is an intermediate used in the production of thermoplastics such as polyesters, liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs), polysulfones, and polycarbonates.

4, 4-Biphenol is harmful when it comes in contact with the eyes, the skin, and the respiratory system. It is cytotoxic and estrogenic in nature. On decomposition, it forms harmful gases such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. Biphenol is an intermediate employed in the production of liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs) that are utilized in high-temperature engineering plastics. Owing to their excellent heat resistance, LCPs can be utilized as urethane-modified monomers, polyesters, polycarbonates, epoxy resins, and polysulfones, which are used in the production of composite materials and engineering plastics.

Key Drivers of Global 4, 4-Biphenol Market

Increasing adoption of 4, 4-biphenol as a stabilizer and dyestuff intermediate as well as a raw material for the manufacture of resins such as polyepoxides, polyesters, polycarbonates, and polyurethanes is a major factor expected to drive the global 4, 4-biphenol market during the forecast period. Rising adoption of 4, 4-biphenol as a raw material for the manufacture of high-temperature-resistant resins is another major factor projected to drive the global 4, 4-biphenol market during the forecast period.

4, 4-Biphenol is largely employed in the production of liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs), owing to its unique properties such as high resistance to heat, chemicals, and electricity. Unlike other polymers, such as nylon or ABS, LCPs offers a high degree of anisotropy in liquid and solid crystal phases. The most commonly used LCPs are copolyamides, PET copolyesters, and polyester amides. This is another factor projected to drive the global 4, 4-biphenol market in the near future.

4, 4-Biphenol is significantly employed in the production of thermoplastics such as polyesters, polysulfones, and polycarbonates. This is another factor expected to boost the demand for 4, 4-biphenol during the forecast period.

Rise in the demand for 4, 4-biphenol for use in various industrial applications led by its superior physical properties is another factor estimated to propel the global 4, 4-biphenol market during the forecast period

Significant Opportunity in Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCPs) Segment

Based on purity, the global 4, 4-biphenol market can be segmented into purity ≥ 99% and purity < 99%. The purity ≥ 99% segment is projected to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue, owing to rise in the demand for 4, 4-biphenol from applications such as liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs), polycarbonates, and polyesters.

Based on application, the global 4, 4-biphenol market can be divided into liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs), polyesters, polycarbonates, and polysulfones. The liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs) segment is projected to hold a major share of the global market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue.

North America to be a Major Market for 4, 4-Biphenol

In terms of region, the global 4, 4-biphenol market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to account for a major share of the global 4, 4-biphenol market from 2019 to 2027. Demand for 4, 4-biphenol is increasing rapidly in the thermoplastics industry in North America. This is attributable to excellent heat resistance of 4, 4-biphenol and its use as a polyester, polycarbonate, urethane modified monomer, polysulfone, and epoxy resin in the production of composite materials and engineering plastics in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global 4, 4-biphenol market was highly fragmented in 2018. Moreover, rapid growth of composite materials and engineering plastics industries is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Moreover, several major players are engaged in research and development activities in order to expand their product portfolios

Global 4, 4-Biphenol Market: Research Scope

Global 4, 4-Biphenol Market, by Product

Purity ≥ 99%

Purity < 99%

Global 4, 4-Biphenol Market, by End-user

Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCPs)

Polyesters

Polycarbonates

Polysulfones

Global 4, 4-Biphenol Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

