Vacuum Packaging Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Augmented demand for packaged hygienic food is likely to escalate the demand for vacuum packaging solutions in the years to come. The global vacuum packaging market is likely to rise at 4.9% CAGR over the tenure of the forecast, from 2016 to 2024. Various benefits of vacuum packing such as product safety, extended shelf life, and hygiene are likely to foster the growth of the market.

The global vacuum packaging market is primarily driven by the expansion of the food packaging market. Augmented intake of convenience and processed food has been one of the major driving forces in the growth of the market. Furthermore, flexibility, portability, and ease of handling have augmented the popularity of packaged food. Vacuum packaging helps in preventing spoilage of food products.

Some prominent companies that have been mentioned in the report on global vacuum packaging market are Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A, and Multisorb Technologies, Inc.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16151

Asia Pacific to Retain its Dominance with Europe Following Closely

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a sizeable chunk of the global vacuum packaging market and the region is estimated to retain is rapid growth rate over the tenure of assessment. Increased spending on healthcare, growing demand for convenience and packaged food, and rising population in the region is estimated to trigger the growth of the Asia Pacific vacuum packaging market in the years to come.

Europe is likely to follow Asia Pacific closely due to the presence of huge demand for processed and packaged food. In addition, expansion and development of the healthcare sector are likely to push for the demand for pharmaceutical packaging in Europe. This is estimated to favor the growth of the Europe vacuum packaging market.

Increased Demand for Nutritious Packaged Food to Spell Growth for the Market

The global vacuum packaging market is likely to be driven by its capability to retain freshness and prolonged shelf life of food products. This property of the packaging solution has made it a popular choice in the food packaging industry.

In vacuum packaging solutions, the air around a food item is removed and then the product is packaged tightly in an impermeable package. This type of packaging solution eliminates the atmospheric oxygen, thereby restricting the growth of aerobic fungi or bacteria. It also prevents the evaporation of volatile substances. The food items in vacuum packaging solution are protected from insects, moisture, dust, and many other external components, thereby fuelling demand for vacuum packaging solutions.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=16151

Vacuum packaging solutions increases the shelf life of the perishable products by around 3 to 5 times more as compared to the normal refrigerated ones. It preserves the freshness of various food products like soup, meat, cheese and many other such fast perishable food items. In addition to freshness, this type f sealing also preserves the flavors of the food items. This immensely popular packaging solution is extensively utilized in residential and commercial applications.

The augmented demand for consumption of packaged foodstuff has increased tremendously over the years due to rising demand for hygienic and nutritious food items, thanks to the increasingly hectic life of people today. In addition, customers are much better informed today, who demand packaged yet nutritious food items. Such emerging food habits of people are likely to offer ample scope of growth for the global vacuum packaging market in the years to come.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Vacuum packaging market (Material – Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyester (PET), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), and Polyamide (PA); Pack – Rigid Packaging, Semi-rigid Packaging, and Flexible Packaging; Application – Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Industrial Goods, and Consumer Goods) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 – 2024.”

The global vacuum packaging market is segmented based on:

Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyester (PET)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Pack

Rigid Packaging

Semi-rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe



Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=16151

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com