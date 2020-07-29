Rectenna Market Technology Innovation, Analysis Application, Demand Forecast 2027

Global Rectenna Market – Introduction

A rectenna, also known as rectifying antenna, is a device that converts AC electromagnetic (EM) waves into DC electricity.

It is a type of a flexible radio-frequency (RF) antenna, which receives EM waves and enables wireless power transmission. These waves travel into the semiconductor and are converted by the rectenna into DC voltage, which can be used to recharge batteries or power electronic circuits.

A major component of a rectenna is a rectifier, which converts the AC input signal into the DC power output. In earlier days, gallium arsenide or silicon was used for the manufacture of rectifiers.

Currently, a novel 2-D material called molybdenum is preferred. Molybdenum is one of thinnest materials in the world. Rectennas are of two types: optical rectennas and radio-frequency (RF) rectennas. Optical rectennas convert light into electricity.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Drive Global Rectenna Market

The global rectenna market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for advanced technology devices in the consumer electronics industry including laptops, smart phones, tablets, and other portable devices. Furthermore, widening user base of smartphones is expected to be a major factor driving the global rectenna market during the forecast period.

Product enhancement driving Global Rectenna Market