Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market: Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Weight loss stomach pump is a device which provides effective control over the calorie absorption by the body. It is an external pump that spill of stomach contents into the toilet. The device is a minimally invasive which includes a tube that goes inside the stomach to port outside. The device is used to lose weight easily than people who use to have controlled diets, surgery or batch of devices to make the stomach smaller.

Patients need to be regularly monitored by the health care provider and should be guided by a diet consultant in order to reduce their calorie intake. As per the clinical trials reports, the average patient observe a loss in 46 pounds in the first year and 50 pounds in the following year.

Weight loss stomach pumps are usually utilized by bulimia or assisted bulimia patients of an age 22 or more. Weight loss stomach pump usage are expected to grow at a high rate owing to increase in a patient with more obesity problem and bypass gastric surgery. Weight loss stomach pump market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to their ability to lose the weight of the body with minimum invasiveness. Moreover, an increase in obesity and bulimia patients, fewer side effects, develop in life style habits, and increase in non-surgical treatment worldwide will also support the market growth. However, side effects associated with surgery are certain challenges which may hamper the market of weight loss stomach pump.

The weight loss stomach pump market has been segmented by disease type, by end-user, and by geography. In terms of disease type, the weight loss stomach pump market has been categorized into anorexia, bulimia, and diabetes. Unhealthy lifestyle is influencing in increasing obesity associated diseases among healthy habitat. Hence, weight loss stomach pump would play a major part in an effectively control over obesity. The end-users for the market include hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and others. The weight loss stomach pump provider’s offer specialized programs to the end-users assisting in management of health plans by offering solutions to increasing costs of complexities during treatment.

Geographically, weight loss stomach pump market is segmented into two major regions: North America, and Europe. North America was observed to be the largest weight loss stomach pump market due to extensive technological advancements in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have been successful in implementing weight loss stomach pump in their healthcare system, which as a result would boost the market growth.

Moreover, the presence of other developed healthcare infrastructure, promising government initiatives in executing weight loss stomach pump in the current healthcare infrastructure, and constantly improving reimbursement scenario would further propel the market growth. Europe was observed to be the second largest market in the weight loss stomach pump owing to enhanced weight loss therapy in the healthcare processes and implementation of stomach pump, a weight loss device in the region.

In June 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new obesity treatment devices such as Aspire Assist System which is applicable on patients who are moderately overweight. The FDA reviewed results from a clinical trial of 111 patients treated with AspireAssist and appropriate lifestyle therapy.

In August 2015, the ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System is a weight-loss system, which uses a gastric balloon that occupies space in the stomach to help patients lose weight. Patients with ORBERA lost an average of 21.8 pounds (10.2% of their body weight) after the device had been in place for six months. The major players operating in this market include Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.( ORBERA® balloon), Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.( AspireAssist System), among other significant players worldwide.

