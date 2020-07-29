Swab Market Growth Trends, Current Demand, and Development Report

Swab: Introduction
- Swab is an absorbent wipe or pad that is used to clean wounds, apply medication, or collect specimens
- Various types of swabs include cotton swabs, foam swabs, and non-woven swabs. Medical swabs are generally used to collect microbiological cultures. Swabs are rubbed onto the microbial area and subsequently, wiped across the culture plate where the bacteria on the swab may grow.
- Increase in prevalence infectious diseases, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements, and an increase in government investment for the advancement of healthcare are expected to drive the swab market during the forecast period
Key Drivers of Global Swab Market
- Increased prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for swab during the forecast period. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study–2013, infectious diseases caused 9.2 million death across the globe in 2013.
- Rise in funding for research on the diagnosis of infectious diseases is projected to drive the market during the forecast period
- However, undeveloped health care infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to hamper the market in the next few years
Alcohol Swab Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market
- Based on product, the global swab market can be divided into alcohol swab, cotton swab, dry swab, gauze swab, and others
- The alcohol swab segment is anticipated to dominate the global swab market during the forecast period owing to high medical use of alcohol swab for collection of microbial samples in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and pathology laboratories. Furthermore, alcohol swabs are used to disinfect the skin before taking a swab sample.
Aluminum Shaft Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market
- Based on shaft, the global swab market can be divided into aluminum shaft and polypropylene shaft.
- The aluminum shaft segment is anticipated to dominate the global swab market during the forecast period due to its malleability. They can be easily used to collect the samples from ear, throat, nose, and other sensitive areas owing to the high flexibility of aluminum.
Saliva Test Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market
- Based on test type, the global swab market can be divided into DNA test, urine test, saliva test, and others
- The saliva test segment is anticipated to dominate the global swab market during the forecast period, as it is oral and systemic test for disease detection. Moreover, it is easily collected and stored and is ideal for early detection of disease, as it contains specific soluble biological markers.
Specimen Collection Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market
- Based on application, the global swab market can be divided into specimen collection, disinfection, and others
- The specimen collection segment is anticipated to dominate the global swab market during the forecast period, as swabs are extensively utilized for specimen collection for the detection of diseases
Hospital Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities
- In terms of end-user, the global swab market can be classified into pharmaceutical, microbiological laboratories, hospitals, clinics, and others
- The hospitals segment is expected to account for a major share of the global swab market by 2030, as most patients prefer to visit hospitals in order to obtain treatment and diagnosis at the same place. Moreover, a larger number of diagnostic tests are conducted in hospitals as compared to that in other end-users.
North America to Offer Attractive Opportunities in the Global Swab Market
- In terms of region, the global swab market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Presence of a large number of swab manufacturers, rise in infectious diseases, and technologically advanced research and treatment platforms in North America are key factors that are expected to drive the market in the region from 2020 to 2030
- Europe followed North America in terms of share of the global swab market, due to the presence of leading national clinical laboratories, such as Eurofins Scientific, and easy accessibility of advanced instruments that can be used in diagnostic procedures for infectious diseases
Key Players Operating in Global Swab Market
The global swab market is fragmented with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global swab market are:
- Puritan Medical Products
- SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
- FL MEDICAL s.r.l
- Clean Cross Co.,Ltd.
- Neogen Corporation
- Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Unilever
- GPC Medical
- Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd.
- Copan Diagnostics, Inc.
- Medscape
- AdvaCare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck KGaA
