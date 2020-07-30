TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on IoT Gene Synthesis Market

Global Gene Synthesis Market: Analyst’s Estimations

The first synthesis of an artificial gene dates back to 1970, achieved by Nobel Prize winner Har Gobind Khorana. The India born MIT professor had showcased that large molecules in cells are constituted with genetic information and can be detected via chemical synthesis of nucleic acids and proteins. In the past half a century since the discovery, the concept of gene synthesis has been harnessed furiously and now has turned into a highly robust as well as flexible molecule engineering tool for chemical DNA synthesis. In the recent past, DNA sequencing, automation, and amplification have become an integral part of clinical research pertaining to life science domains such as neuroscience, cancer biology, antibody engineering, genetics, and biochemistry.

As per the findings of this business and commerce report, the demand in the global gene synthesis market will expand at a notable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. Compiled by an experienced healthcare research professional, the report focuses on representing the commerce of the market for gene synthesis, providing qualitative and quantitative data in terms of US dollar million. Developed by following proven market research methodologies, the report segments the market into smaller aspects, gauges the potential of demand showcased by different regions and countries, and profiles a number of leading players in a featured chapter on the competitive landscape.

This gene synthesis market report has been prepared to act as a credible business tool for targeted audiences such as pharmaceutical and drug manufacturers, biotechnology companies, chemical and biofuel industries, academic and government research institutes, and venture capitalists and investment banks.

Global Gene Synthesis Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increased emphasis on clinical research to understand the biological systems at the core molecular level is anticipated to drive the demand in the gene synthesis market in the near future. The growth of the life science research is also a reflection of recent technological advancements that have led to the creation of well-designed products and services such as microchip based gene synthesis, molecular separation, and protein purification.

Moreover, gene synthesis has proven its worth as an efficient and cost-effective alternative to classical cloning and mutagenesis procedures. These reliable and time-efficient solutions are prompting federal funding in the developed countries for numerous academic research projects and driving the market. On the other hand, factors such as cut-throat competition that is enticing price reduction and technical limitations across the production process are expected to curtail the prosperity of gene synthesis market in the near future.

Global Gene Synthesis Market: Segments

Based on product type, the market for gene synthesis can be segmented into gene library synthesis and custom gene synthesis. Application-wise, the market can be bifurcated into research and development including industrial and academic, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

End user categorization of the gene synthesis market can be done into contract research organizations, academic and research institutes, and biopharmaceutical companies. Geographically, North America and Europe continue to be the regions that are producing most prominent chunk of the total demand for gene synthesis. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to turn into a lucrative region in the near future owing to increased investment by governments and private organizations.

Global Gene Synthesis Market: Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in this market are strategically strengthening their supply chain and expanding across different regions by opening production facilities.

There are a number of well-established players in the gene synthesis market, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genewiz, Eurofins Scientific, ATD Bio Ltd., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Eurogentec. These leading players focused on purity and are expected to hold onto their consolidated position throughout the aforementioned forecast period of this research report.

