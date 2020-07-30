Cancer Diagnostics Market – Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis 2020

Increasing prevalence of cancer cases, constant technological and medical advancements in the diagnosis of cancer, and growing demand for highly efficient screening tests are some of the key factors that are shaping the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. Increasing awareness and supportive regulatory and governmental initiatives are some of the other important driving factors for the overall development of the global market.

Cancer is among the most common cause of death across the globe. And the prevalence of the disorder has been on the rise since past few years. Thus, the healthcare professionals are concentrating on developing highly effective diagnostic and treatment services and solutions to keep the prevalence levels of cancer in check. It has been a widely proven theory that early detection of cancer gives a patient with a great chance of surviving the disease. Moreover, the overall success rate is also quite high. This has thus increased the importance of cancer diagnostics market and helped in driving its growth. In addition to this, the concerned healthcare and regulatory authorities are raising awareness about early detection of cancer and its benefits and are prompting regular checkup camps. This too has helped in driving the growth of the global market.

There are certain risks involved while person undergoes cancer diagnostics. Medical imaging poses a key threat among several different diagnostic tests as it exposes the patient to excessive radiation and administration of barium and fluorescent contrast media in endoscopic and imaging procedures. At times it can cause severe side effects such as diarrhea and nausea. Such side effects are acting as a key restraining factor for the overall development of the global cancer diagnostics market. Moreover, the high costs associated with these tests also discourage several people from undertaking them. Nevertheless, the companies in the global cancer diagnostics market are working towards developing cost effective and more reliable tests.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: Snapshot

Owing to the increase in the number of incidences of cancer and rise in the expenditure of healthcare sector, the global market for cancer diagnostics is expected to make a remarkable growth in the future years. Moreover, the technological advancement along with government initiatives and fund contribution that work in favor of the market are also factors estimated to fuel the growth of the market.

The major factors expected to drive the market for cancer diagnosis is the demand for cancer diagnosis mainly from colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer patients. The consumption of tobacco products in emerging economies especially in BRICS nations is also adding to the growth and prevalence of lung cancer worldwide. Similarly, breast cancer diagnosis rate is seen to be higher in the Asia Pacific region as compared to the other regions of the world.

However, the lack of skilled professionals in developing nations may act as a hindrance to the growth of cancer diagnostic market. Adding to that, there is lack of proper reimbursement in the emerging nations and this can also impede the market growth at a global level.

The global cancer diagnostics market is prognosticated to be worth US$168.6 bn by 2020 with a CAGR of 7.60%. The forecast period is set to 2014 to 2020 and is anticipated to be increasing from US$100.9 bn as per the 2013 records.

Cancer Diagnosis Segmentation Opening Lucrative Opportunities for Revenue Generation

The global cancer diagnostics market is categorized on the basis of applications and methods. Based on segmentation by application, the market is classified into Prostate Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer (CRC), Breast Cancer, and Blood Cancer. On the basis of method, the cancer diagnosis market is differentiated by Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging, Endoscopy, and Biopsy.

Tumor Biomarker tests are further classified into Prostate Specific Antigen Tests, Alpha-Fetoprotein (AFP) Tests, Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Tests, CA 19-9 Tests, EGFR Mutation Tests, CA 125 Tests, Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Tests, HER2 Tests, Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Tests, BRCA Tests, and KRAS Mutation Tests.

