Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2027

Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market was valued at approximately US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of -4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Influenza, also known as flu, is an infectious disease caused by an influenza virus. It is a viral infectious disease that includes three major types: type a, type B, and type C. The common symptoms of the disorder are cold, cough, fever, and sore throat, which can be severe or mild.

Seasonal outbreak of influenza primarily occurs in winter. Most people generally recover fully, but severe complications such as pneumonia can also develop. Initiation of antiviral treatment is recommended for hospitalized influenza patients. Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) is an effective antiviral agent used for the treatment of influenza symptoms. The market for Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) is dominated by North America in 2018, which is expected to be replaced by Asia Pacific by the end of 2027 in terms of revenue.

Rise in Incidence and Prevalence of Influenza Drives Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market

Increase in prevalence of influenza across the globe with higher viral strain activity in influenza with a wide base of patients is the major factor responsible for the growth of global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market. For instance, the WHO estimated that around three million to five million influenza cases occur every year across the world; 250,000 to 500,000 of these result in deaths. Hence, increase in incidence of influenza continues to encourage the use of influenza medication, thereby driving the market.

Increase in initiatives by regulatory authorities & global organizations for treatment and prevention of influenza in terms of awareness and preventive measures is also fuelling the growth of the global market in initial years of the forecast period. Moreover, outbreak of pandemic influenza and surge in government funding and measures for influenza treatment & prevention are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the global market.

Generic Druga to Dominate Global Market

Based on drug type, the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market has been bifurcated into branded and generic. The generic segment dominated the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market in 2018 and its share in global market in increasing. Patent expiry of branded Tamiflu in 2016, several generic products launch, and cheaper products are some of the major driving factors for the generic segment.

Capsule Dosage Form Offers Growth Opportunities

In terms of dosage form, the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market has been segmented into capsule and suspension. The capsule segment dominated the global market and is expected to be comparatively highly lucrative segment during the forecast period due to dosage uniformity and convenience of dosage form for administration. Storage conditions for suspension require refrigeration. Also, powder form needs to be prepared for administration just before each dosage which can impact dosage uniformity. These factors can hamper the market growth of suspension dosage form. However, it is preferable in patients who have a problem in swallowing capsules.

Tamiflu Offers Better Results in Treatment of Influenza A Symptoms

Based on indication, the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market has been divided into influenza A, influenza B, and others. Influenza A dominated the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market, owing to more prevalent form of influenza and better efficacy of Tamiflu in the treatment of Influenza A symptoms.

Online Pharmacies to be More Promising

Based on distribution channel, the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The retail pharmacies segment is a highly dominant segment in terms of market share, owing to rise in number of retail pharmacies and growing demand of generic drugs at retail pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period due to growing adoption for online purchase due to better discount rates and convenience to patients.

North America to Dominate Global Market

On the basis of region, the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market has been divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market in 2018. North America accounted for a major share of the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market in 2018 due to higher prevalence of influenza, presence of major companies in the region, and better influenza surveillance for reporting on weekly basis. However, the market in North America is projected to lose its market dominance by the end of the forecast period due to several generic products launch and price erosion, which has adversely affected overall revenue.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market by the end of 2027. This growth can be ascribed to higher patient pool for influenza, base of major generic pharmaceutical companies, rising demand of generic products, and growing awareness for influenza treatment.

Competition Landscape

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., NATCO Pharma Limited, and LUPIN Limited are some of the leading players in the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market. F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers branded Tamiflu for which patent was expired in 2016. The global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market is fragmented in terms of number of players with entry of several generic players. Key players in the global market include F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., NATCO Pharma Limited, Tea Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LUPIN Limited, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mylan N.V., and Hetero Group. New product approvals & launch of generic versions of Tamiflu, strategic partnerships, and shift of Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) status from prescription drug to OTC are some of the key strategies adopted by major players in the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market.

