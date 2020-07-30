Automatic Feeding Machines Market Comprehensive Analysis By 2027

Automatic Feeding Machines Market: Introduction

Automatic feeding machines are a relatively advanced and ideal vacuum conveying equipment for powdery materials.

The automatic feeding equipment consists of a hopper, driving motor, conveying pipe, feeder pans, auger, suspension lifting device, an anti-perching device, and a feed sensor.

It can automatically transfer various materials to the hopper of packaging machines, injection molding machines, crushers, and other equipment, and also directly transfers mixed materials to a mixer, minimizes labor intensity, and solves the problem of dust overflow when feeding.

Automatic feeding machines help to eliminate environmental pollution caused due to dust and improves the working environment. These are easy to install, safe to perform the task with minimal efforts, and require least time to operate.

Rising Dependency on Automatic Feeding Machines

Increase in labor cost for handling manual or semi-automatic feeders has increased the dependency on automatic feeders by replacing manual machines. The operation of the feeding machine is very simple and convenient. Increase in the number of pets, poultry, equine, and livestock population across the globe along with rising disposable income of users has enhanced the demand for automatic feeder machines. These are the factors responsible for the growth of the automatic feeding machines across the globe.

Presence of Several Substitutes

Changes in the characteristics of material such as hardness, bulk density, production temperature, angle of repose, particle size distribution, sharpness, and potential danger of explosion may lead to difficulties in the mechanism of the feeder. In addition, components of the feeder such as pipes and hoppers in contact with the hygroscopic and agglomerated materials are easily abraded and damage the automatic feeding machine. Presence of several manual and semi-automatic feeding machines is likely to restrain the growth of the automatic feeding machines market.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Automatic Feeding Machines